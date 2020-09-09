You can also eat them daily, it prevents the tiredness of the eyes and the heaviness of the head. These fruits and leaves

The head and eyes often have problems due to work fatigue and psychological stress. But drugs cannot be eaten for everything … especially if you have health problems. Why should we eat drugs that we can overcome by adding some delicious things to our diet? Come on, here’s how to get rid of these problems through tasting and nutritional methods … Tadka of Taste and Health – We all definitely have legumes in our home at least once a day. is. In this case, use curry leaves while you temper the lentils. You can also use Khari Leaf for breakfast and dinner. Vitamin A is abundant in curry leaves. This vitamin helps us keep our eyes healthy, retinal health, and cleanse our eyesight. The summer option – vitamin A is the only vitamin that helps keep the ocular veins and micro-arteries flexible. Eating amla in winter can take care of eye health. But in the summer, curry leaves can care for eyes like amla. Pineapple is something very special – pineapple, i.e. pineapple, contains curry leaves as well as vitamin A. In addition, vitamin C is also abundant. Hence, using pineapple benefits the eyes in two ways. – On the one hand, the vitamin A contained in the pipel helps to strengthen the nerves of the eyes and to keep the eyesight correct. On the other hand, the vitamin C it contains does not allow fat deposits in the arteries that carry blood to the eyes. These people need to be ingested – frozen fat in the blood reduces blood flow and makes the tissues hard. This affects the light in the eyes. When eating pineapple, these problems don’t come close. If you spend hours on the computer and on the phone, you definitely need to eat curry leaves and pipal.