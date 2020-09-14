Xi Jinping’s aggressive moves against India failed unexpectedly: Report – The Chinese President had attacked an aggressive stance against India, but his soldiers failed: Report

President Xi Jinping of China (file photo)

An article on News Week alleged that action was being taken against the LAC against China, which sparked a violent conflict between soldiers from India and China in June.

China’s plans to push Indian troops back along the line of effective control (LAC) have resulted in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ability to intimidate (intimidate) anyone being diminished. That claim is made in an article published on News Week. Well-known commentator Gordon G. Cheng wrote in his article that the Chinese president risked his future because of the failure of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to infiltrate the LAC, the border between India and China.

According to Cheng, Xi Chinfing was the architect of this aggressive move against India and the Chinese soldiers turned out to be an unexpected flop. According to him, this failure of the Chinese army in the LAC would certainly have consequences, but at the same time, as chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Chinese Communist Party and chairman of the PLA, he would launch a more aggressive campaign against the Indian post. Will inspire you. Significantly, in May this year, Chinese troops advanced to three locations south of the LAC. The poorly demarcated Indochinese border led Chinese troops to invade Indian territory, especially after Xi became the party’s general secretary in 2012.

Significantly, the tension on the border between India and China is at its peak. Both countries recently accused each other of shooting in the air during a confrontation. This happened after 45 years in the LAC when bullets were fired from each side. The Indian army said the Chinese army tried to approach the Indian front near the south bank of Lake Pangong on the evening of September 7th and also fired in the air. The PLA had previously alleged that Indian forces had crossed the LAC and launched a warning fire near Lake Pangong. Last week, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said that conditions at the border were very serious and that very intense discussions were needed at the political level. Let us tell you that tension on the Line of Effective Control (LAC) has increased significantly after 20 Indian military personnel were martyred in the conflict on June 15 in the Galvan Valley, east Ladakh. Chinese soldiers were also victims, but the neighboring country did not disclose their details. In this atmosphere of tension, talks between the defense ministers and the foreign ministers of the two countries were held in Moscow, Russia. During this conversation, the main focus was on easing tension around LAC.

Provocative action by the Chinese army