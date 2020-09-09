Worst Starters: Worst Starters: These are the worst starters and starters in the world. When the food is there, eat little to taste. Don’t eat these worst starters or appetizers before you eat in Hindi

Until a few years ago, the practice was to only have soup or juice as a starter before meals. But these days there is a long list of delicious starters. There are also some of these delicious starters or appetizers that will have an impact on your health by giving you more calories than you need throughout the day. So eat them a little and only to taste …

Vegetable skewers

When we hear the name Sabji Kebab, the mouth becomes watery and at the same time it feels very healthy to us. However, this only applies to diced vegetables that were made from the grill. Not by deep-frying in oil.

When vegetable kebabs are prepared after frying in oil, the diet of vegetables such as red-green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, zucchini, etc. is greatly reduced. So it is better for you to eat fried (roasted) vegetable kebabs.

Fried kebabs should not be eaten as a starter

Onion fritters or onion blossom

– Onion pakoras are prepared in many ways. One of them is onion blossom. During manufacture, the onion is deep-fried in oil by mixing it with grams of flour or mixed soil.

– An excess amount of sodium is used in the production of onion flowers. Calories and fat are also very high as the oil is fried.

Onion flowers are delicious but eat less

According to dietitians, one plate of onion flowers provides about two thousand calories, 155 grams of fat, and about three and a half thousand milligrams of sodium. This means that the whole day’s needs are covered by just one braided onion flower. In such a situation, if you are hungry whatever you eat, it will only work to increase the fat in your body.

Spinach and artichoke dip

Spinich Artichoke Dip means a creamy dish made from spinach and artichokes. Before you eat it, you shouldn’t be drawn to just the name spinach. Since the creamy base is prepared for preparation, you will get up to 100 grams of fat on one plate.

This spinach starter is not healthy!

-If this is not a good start to your health at all. If you’d rather do it at home, you can do it with a yogurt base. This will help you get rid of unwanted fat.

