Wiring Duct Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX% during a forecast period.

The report of Global Wiring Duct Market by Product (Slotted Wire Ducts, Solid Wall Wire Ducts), Application (Industrial and Commercial), Type (finger wire duct, Narrow finger wire duct, Solid Wall Wire Duct, Flexible wiring duct and Other types), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) is expected to reach US$ Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Wiring ducts are used to organize and protect wire cables within enclosures. Wiring ducts, in addition to conduit, wire ways, and cable carriers, are regularly used as basic components of a cable management system. Rising investments in infrastructure development activities, high demand from IT facilities, data centers, and growing urbanization are driving the market for wire and cable management, as well as wiring duct market growth.

The halogen-free wiring ducts should provide profitable opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Some wire ducting materials like PVC is not naturally degradable and its combustion produce highly toxic dioxins in large quantity. These dioxins come in human food chain by contaminating the earth and water. Hence environmental concerns related to recycling and disposal of pipelines are an essential factor hampering the global market for cable ducts.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific the wiring duct market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to presence of numerous manufacturers in China and availability of raw materials in the region at low cost. Asia Pacific is emerging as a manufacturing center for low-end applications. Presence of industrialized countries in North America and Europe has made these regions developed markets for wiring ducts. Alternatively, evolving countries in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa that are witnessing industrial and commercial infrastructure development of power networks are driving the wiring duct market. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are also expected to hold significant shares of the market for wiring ducts in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The wiring duct market in China is likely to expand at a CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2027.

Key players operating the Global wiring duct market ABB, Panduit, Phoenix Contact, Hellermann Tyton, KSS, KOWA KASEI, OMEGA Engineering, IBOCO (Hager Group), Leviton,Hammond manufacturing .

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-wiring-duct-market/35575/

