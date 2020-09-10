Wireless POS Terminal Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Wireless POS Terminal Market is expected to grow from USD 7.45 Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026.

Wireless POS Terminal Market is an electronic payment system where electronic fund transfer takes place, such fund transfers are done by payment cards such as smart card, credit or debit cards, at POS terminals. Radio-frequency identification (RFID), near field communications, are the methods used for wireless electronic funds transfer. These fund transfers are made in close physical proximity compared to mobile payments which use broad area cellular networks.

Increase in cashless transactions among developing countries, increased use of e-commerce in the retail industry, growing adoption of wireless technology in mobile handsets and wearables, rising use of payment cards are driving the growth of Wireless POS Terminal Market. However, high maintenance cost and security-related issues are restraining the growth of wireless POS terminal market.

Further key findings from the report:

• Portable countertop and PIN pad from the type segment accounted for the largest share of Wireless POS Terminal Market in 2016. Since, Portable countertop POS solutions are compact, easy to install, and simple to use therefore used widely in entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries.

• Wireless POS Terminal Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to factors such as low installation cost and user-friendly accessibility.

• APAC expected to hold the largest share of the Wireless POS Terminal Market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as low queue time, high degree of security, paper-free receipt option, decrease in check-out space requirement, an increase in floor space, that is rising the growth of Wireless POS Terminal Market in APAC

• The demand for wireless POS terminals for the retail applications is increasing as these systems have several advantages of using them in retail industry which includes secure online payments, efficient invoice system, inventory management systems, and data backup facility

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Wireless POS Terminal Market.

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Wireless POS Terminal Market on the basis of component, type, industry, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Wireless POS Terminal Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in a report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Wireless POS Terminal Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Wireless POS Terminal Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Wireless POS Terminal Market globally.

Key Players in the Wireless POS Terminal Market Are:

• Verifone

• PAX Global Technology

• Ingenico

• First Data

• Diebold Nixdorf

• NCR Corporation

• Elavon

• Winpos

• BBPOS

• Bitel

• Squirrel Systems

• Cegid Group

• Citixsys Americas

• Newland Payment Technology

Key Target Audience:

• Original device manufacturers (ODMs)

• Wireless POS terminal original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Wireless POS Terminal Market market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Wireless POS Terminal Market market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Wireless POS Terminal Market market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Wireless POS Terminal Market market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Wireless POS Terminal Market:

Research report categorizes the Wireless POS Terminal Market based on component, type, industry and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Wireless POS Terminal Market with key developments in companies and Wireless POS Terminal Market trends.

Wireless POS Terminal Market, by Component:

• Hardware

• POS Software and Services

Wireless POS Terminal Market, by Type:

• MPOS

• Smart POS

• Portable Countertop & Pin Pad

Wireless POS Terminal Market, By Industry:

• Hospitality

• Transportation

• Sports & Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Retail

Wireless POS Terminal Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Wireless POS Terminal Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Wireless POS Terminal Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Wireless POS Terminal Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Wireless POS Terminal Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Wireless POS Terminal Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Wireless POS Terminal Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Wireless POS Terminal Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Wireless POS Terminal by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Wireless POS Terminal Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Wireless POS Terminal Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Wireless POS Terminal Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

