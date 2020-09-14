Uncategorized
Wireless Lan Controller Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2027
Global wireless LAN controller market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.03 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid rise of wireless connectivity and infrastructural requirement.
The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Wireless Lan Controller market including: Belden Inc.; Cisco; ALE International, ALE USA Inc.; Allied Telesis, Inc.; Dell; D-Link Corporation; Fortinet, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Extreme Networks;
The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Wireless Lan Controller market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Wireless Lan Controller market segments and regions.
The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Wireless Lan Controller industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Best IT World (India) Pvt. Ltd.; ZTE Corporation; Ruckus Networks; TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.; Zyxel Communications Corp.; Korenix Technology (Beijer Electronics Group); NETGEAR; SAMSUNG; Avaya Inc.; LANCOM Systems GmbH and 4ipnet, Inc. among others.
Segmentation: Global Wireless Lan Controller Market
By Type
- Standalone
- Integrated
By Controller Type
- Cloud Based
- Access Point Based
- Virtual Controller
- Physical Controller
By Port Size
- 2 Port
- 4 Port
- 6 Port
- 8 Port
- 16 Port
- 32 Port
- Others
By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprise
- Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)/Small Office & Home Office (SOHO)
By Deployment
- Centralized
- Distributed
- Mesh
By Application
- IT & Telecom
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Healthcare
- Government & Public Sector
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Transportation & Logistics
- Others
By End-Users
- Enterprise
- Residential
- Service Providers
- Large Campuses
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2018, Ruckus Networks announced that they had entered into an original equipment manufacturing agreement with Dell EMC for providing them with their wide range of wireless offerings inclusive of access points, controllers, virtualized & data analysis assets, “Cloudpath” software, as well as Ruckus’s IoT and CBRS LTE offerings. These offerings will be provided under the Dell brand, having a significant presence of networking infrastructure and consumers in various global regions
- In September 2016, TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd. announced the launch of a new indoor-based Wi-Fi solution offering by the name of “Auranet CAP” series. The products under the series initially include “Wireless Access Points CAP1750” and “Wireless Controller AC500”. These launches are designed for better deployment ease along with the introduction of better security measures to business networks. The products introduced in this range are designed for small & medium-sized businesses providing one of the most effective and versatile wireless solutions
Major highlights of the report:
- An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market
- The evolution of significant market aspects
- Industry-wide investigation of market segments
- Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years
- Market share evaluation
- Study of niche industrial sectors
- Tactical approaches of the market leaders
- Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.
Key Points from TOC:
1 Wireless Lan Controller Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global Wireless Lan Controller Revenue and Share by Players
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top 5 Wireless Lan Controller Players Market Share
3.2.2 Top 10 Wireless Lan Controller Players Market Share
3.3 Market Competition Trend
4 Market Size by Regions
10 Market Size Segment by Type
10.1 Global Wireless Lan Controller Revenue and Market Share by Type
10.2 Global Wireless Lan Controller Market Forecast by Type
10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate
10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate
11 Global Wireless Lan Controller Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Wireless Lan Controller Revenue Market Share by Application
11.2 Wireless Lan Controller Market Forecast by Application
11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth
11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology
14.2 Data Source
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 About US
To Continue…..
