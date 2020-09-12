Wireless EV Charging Market with Key Vendors || Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation

(Global News) -The data and info collected to frame this large scale Wireless EV Charging Market report is based on the modules with large sample sizes. The report provides complete market analysis and forecasting, market definition, market drivers and market restraints, market share, market segmentation and analysis of key players in the market. This market report gives details about major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, and major applications. Wireless EV Charging Market report also brings into focus key opportunities in the industry and influencing factors which aids in taking business to the new level.

Global wireless EV charging market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.67 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 844.25 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 117.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in electric vehicles on the road.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for electric vehicles and availability of electric vehicles on the road is expected to drive the market growth

Increase in usage of electric vehicles and distance travelled by these vehicles is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of infrastructure development from wired to wireless charging methods is expected to restrain the market growth

Few of the major competitors currently working in the wireless EV charging market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Bombardier Inc., WiTricity Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, EVATRAN GROUP, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, ZTE Corporation, ELIX Wireless, HEVO Power, AddÉnergie Technologies Inc., Blink Charging Co., ChargePoint Inc., ClipperCreek, EVgo Services LLC, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Semaconnect, ABB, Alfen N.V., Allego B.V., Siemens AG, Efacec, IONITY GmbH, Schneider Electric, SAMSUNG SDI CO.LTD., TGOOD Global Ltd., Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Tritium Pty Ltd, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Table of Content: Wireless EV Charging Market

Wireless EV Charging Market Overview Economic Impact on Industry Competition by Manufacturers Production, Revenue (Value) by Region Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type Market by Application Manufacturing Cost Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Market Effect Factors Analysis Market Forecast Appendix

Scope of the Report

The Global research study analyzes the industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Other important Wireless EV Charging Market data available in this report:

Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions

Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue and share of main manufacturers.

Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.

Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the Wireless EV Charging Market.

This report discusses the market summary, market scope& gives a brief outline of the Market

Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers.

Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

