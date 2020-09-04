Technology
Wi-Fi Modules Market Competitor Analysis 2020: AzureWave, TI, Silicon Labs, LSR, RF-LINK, Broadlink
Wi-Fi Modules Market Segment as Follows:
Essential Players Operated in the Wi-Fi Modules Market Report are:
Murata Electronics
USI
Taiyo Yuden
AzureWave
TI
Silicon Labs
LSR
RF-LINK
Broadlink
Advantech B+B SmartWorx
Xiaomi
MXCHIP
Silex Technology
Microchip Technology
Longsys
Particle
HF
Adafruit
The Product Types can be Fragmented as:
Universal Wi-Fi Module
Router Scheme Wi-Fi Module
Embedded Wi-Fi Module
Wi-Fi Modules Market Segmentation by Application:
Smart Appliances
Handheld Mobile Devices
Medical and Industrial Testing
Instruments
Smart Grid
Router
Regions covered in this report are:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
