What to Eat for a Healthy Gut: Intistine Hydration: The gut does its job properly, maintaining the hydrate that way – like keeping the gut hydrate for dough digestion in Hindi

There are two bowels in our body. These are known as the small intestine and the large intestine. The gut is a very important part of our digestive system. The bowel plays an important role in everything from digesting food to nourishing the body to keeping the stomach clean. Find out how to moisturize the bowel here … Why is bowel hydration important?

-The intention of keeping the intestines hydrated is also related to keeping the body hydrated. Since every part of the body is nourished, only then can the entire body function properly.

The intestine is an important part of our body that doesn’t hold anything, but after the process it transfers everything throughout the body so that the body continues to receive energy.

This also keeps the intestines hydrated

Knowing that the digestion of food in the intestines and the absorption of nutrients certain foods help our intestines to make this process simple and accurate.

– This includes all foods that are high in fiber. Like fruits, green vegetables, whole grains. You shouldn’t add juice to the name of the fruit. Because when the juice is being prepared, all fibers are filtered and separated.

These fibers are natural fibers that help keep the inner surface of the intestine flexible and healthy. Hence, fiber needs to be included in your diet.

Dairy products are also beneficial

Dairy products are also very important for keeping flour hydrates. These mainly include quark, buttermilk, milk and cheese. There is no mention of cream here.

Maintain a balanced diet

Therefore, to keep the intestines hydrated, you should also include dairy products in your daily diet. Remember, try to keep your diet balanced, which includes fiber, vitamins, and minerals. An excess of an element and the lack of an element never result in complete nutrition.

Quark and raw cheese are particularly beneficial

Raw cottage cheese and yogurt nourish the intestines. Because during digestion, the intestine receives all the necessary nutrients and natural smoothness in sufficient quantities. This is helpful in repairing the inner cells of the intestine.

Sufficient water is therefore required

Since the body needs to drink 8 to 10 glasses of water a day to stay hydrated, this water is absorbed by the intestines, which benefits the entire body.

