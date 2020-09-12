What to do to sleep better If any of these three reasons are affecting your sleep, you know the solution here – what we need to change in our diet and lifestyle in order to sleep better in Hindi

After going to bed, most people who definitely get one or two sleeps have these three issues. Either they are hungry at night, have to get up at night to get urine, or they go out all night to switch sides. If you have any of these problems, there is only one solution to all of your problems … you have to wake up at night to have urine.

Often times, after 2 to 4 hours of sleep, people have to get up to go to urine. This problem is more intended for people who drink more fluids than their bodies need, or who are inappropriately drinking fluids.

If people who don’t have diabetes have to get up at night even after they go to bed, there is a simple reason to eat something in your dinner that puts more pressure on your kidney and the fluid in your body that increases the amount of

Therefore, you should not eat cottage cheese, cucumber, radish, buttermilk, raita, etc. at dinner. Also, such things should not be consumed for dinner that are more thirsty after eating. For example, eating paratha, puri, and fried foods cause more thirst.

Night hunger

-Some people are hungry when they sleep at night. Most of these people wake up at night and eat. If you are involved with these people too, you will know that your diet is very low in fiber.

– We get fiber from fruits, nuts and whole grains. In addition, vegetables should be consumed in sufficient quantities so that sufficient fiber can get into the body and you do not have the problem of being hungry at night.

– Because fiber keeps our stomach full for a long time. The digestion of fiber is slow and our body receives energy continuously. Therefore, you need to have some fruit and some nuts during the day. And definitely eat vegetables for dinner.

The brain is always active

– People who eat tea, coffee or high-sugar foods late at night stay active at night. Because caffeine doesn’t allow your body to properly produce melatonin and your brain doesn’t receive sleep signals.

People who work on cell phones and laptops late into the night also have trouble sleeping at night. Because the screen of phones and other devices makes your brain so tired that you cannot sleep because of being tired. This creates restlessness and you keep spinning overnight.

Curd In Breakfast: How To Have Yogurt For Breakfast Knowing How It Affects The Body

The use of turmeric can be harmful to these 6 people. Handle it carefully

These are the worst starters and starters in the world. If you want to eat, eat little to taste