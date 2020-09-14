Wellness Supplements Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends And Forecast To 2027

Global Wellness Supplements Market, By Dietary Supplements (Vitamin, Mineral, Botanical, Probiotics, Fatty Acid, Protein, Others), Functional Food and Beverage (Functional Bakery and Confectionary, Functional Dairy, Energy Drink, Sports Drink, Infant Formula and Baby Food, Others), Nutricosmetics (Skin Care, Hair Care, Weight Management, Others), Free From Food (Gluten- Free, Lactose-Free, Trans- Free, Others).

Wellness supplements market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 386.29 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.45% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness towards healthy lifestyles among the people globally will help in driving the growth of the wellness supplements market.

Increasing ageing population, raising disposable income in developing countries and rising demands towards the healthy and cosmetic products will likely to accelerate the growth of the wellness supplements market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, gradual shift towards newer technologies and natural products and growth potential offered by emerging markets will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the wellness supplements market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global Wellness Supplements Market Scope and Market Size

Wellness supplements market is segmented on the basis of dietary supplements, functional food and beverage, nutricosmetics and free from food. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on dietary supplements, the wellness supplements market is segmented into vitamin, mineral, botanical, probiotics, fatty acid, protein and others.

On the basis of functional food and beverage, the wellness supplements market is segmented into functional bakery and confectionary, functional dairy, energy drink, sports drink, infant formula and baby food and others.

Based upon nutricosmetics, the wellness supplements market is segmented into skin care, hair care, weight management and others.

The wellness supplements market is segmented on the basis of free from food into gluten- free, lactose-free, trans-free and others.

The country section of the wellness supplements market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.

The countries covered in the wellness supplements market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The major players covered in the wellness supplements market report are Life Extension, OPTAVIA LLC, Beachbody LLC, Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, Organo Gold., Thrive Life, LLC, Phytoscience Trévo, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Melaleuca Inc, Shaklee Corporation, Arbonne International, LLC., Forever Living.com, L.L.C, Juice Plus+, Herbalife International of America, Inc, and Isagenix Worldwide LLC, Nikken Inc., Wellness Resources, Inc., The Daily Wellness Company, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, Glanbia plc, Nestle, Nuskin, USANA Health Sciences, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

