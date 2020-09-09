Weight Loss In Hindi: If You Want To Lose Weight Don’t Blindly Trust These 5 Things Cited On The Internet – Myths About Obesity And Weight Loss

The problem of obesity is increasing rapidly due to poor lifestyle and unhealthy diet. Most people are prone to many diseases due to their weight gain. With the increase in fat in the body, not only will health problems arise, but confidence will also end.

It is generally recommended to avoid foods high in carbohydrates and sugars for weight loss. Consumption increases obesity. But when it comes to weight loss, people give us different types of advice. Let us know what myths related to obesity should not be believed.

1: Weight Loss Reduces Obesity

Inside this myth lies the truth that obesity can be largely controlled through weight loss. But after stopping diet and exercise, obesity may return. Therefore, a balancing method should be used to control weight.

2: Bad lifestyle increases obesity

In fact, obesity occurs for many reasons. It’s not just a bad lifestyle that is responsible. Obesity also increases due to lack of sleep, stress, sedentary lifestyle, genetics, hormones, and the use of certain medications. Hence, a bad lifestyle is not entirely the cause of obesity.

3: Eating more fruits and vegetables will reduce obesity

Eating more fruits and vegetables does not reduce obesity. A balanced diet is necessary for this. Also, your diet should be low in carbohydrates but high in protein.

4: The faster the weight loss, the faster it increases.

Often times, people say that if the weight is losing weight quickly, it can gain weight as quickly as possible. You shouldn’t trust such a myth. In fact, the rate of weight loss depends entirely on your metabolism. Your weight may decrease quickly, but it may not grow back as quickly.

5: Sex burns 300 kcal per person

There is also a myth that sex burns 300 calories per person. This is totally wrong. The truth is that only 1/20 of 300 calories is burned through sex.

If you are also sweating for weight loss, then don’t trust these myths. In addition to a healthy lifestyle, exercise regularly.