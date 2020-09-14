Uncategorized
Wearable Computing Market: Industry Research, Growth, Trends, Analysis & Developments by 2027 |Silicon Micro Display, Inc.; AiQ Smart Clothing; CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Global Wearable Computing report conducts thorough competitive research to provide better market insights. This market report performs comprehensive study about industry and tells about the market status in the forecast period. The report explains the moves of top market players and brands that range from developments, products launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, trending innovation and business policies. This market analysis examines various segments which aids for the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame. Geographical areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are also considered for the market analysis.
Download Free Sample (350 Pages PDF) Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-wearable-computing-market
Global wearable computing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 103.80 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in the adoption levels for recognition, communication and networking technologies.
The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Wearable Computing market including:GoPro, Inc.; Himax Technologies, Inc.; TDK Corporation; Silicon Micro Display, Inc.; AiQ Smart Clothing; CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Microsoft; LifeSense Group; Google; Xiaomi; among others.
The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Wearable Computing market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Wearable Computing market segments and regions.
Competitive scenario:
The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Wearable Computing industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Apple Inc.; Fitbit, Inc.; Garmin Ltd.; LG Electronics; Motorola Mobility LLC; Nike, Inc.; SAMSUNG; Sony Corporation; Medtronic; Contour, LLC;
Segmentation: Global Wearable Computing Market
By Operating System (OS)
- Android
- Wear OS by Google
- Glass OS by Google
- Real-Time Operating System (RTOS)
- Windows
- Apple’s Watch OS
- Others
By Technical Functions
- External Speaker
- Global Positioning System (GPS)
- Heart Rate Sensor
- Megapixels
- Microphone
- Skin & Body Temperature Sensor
- Touchscreen
- Ultraviolet (UV) Sensor
- Waterproofing
By Operating
- Tethered
- Standalone
- Both
By Application
- Fitness & Wellness Application
- Wristbands
- Smart Clothing
- Footwear
- Others
- Medical & Healthcare
- Continuous Glucose Monitors
- Drug Delivery Products
- Electrocardiography (ECG) Monitoring
- Others
- Enterprise & Industrial
- Hand-Worn Terminals
- Wearable Cameras
- Others
- Infotainment
- Smartwatches
- Gaming Devices
- Augmented Reality (AR) Devices
- Head-Up Displays
- Head-Mounted Displays
- Smart Glasses
- Defense & Security
- Home Automation
- Others
By Technology
- Computing Technologies
- Wearable Computers
- Display Technologies
- Virtual Reality (VR)
- Augmented Reality (AR)
- Networking Technologies
- Bluetooth
- Wi-Fi
- Near Field Communications
- 3G/4G
- Others
- Others
By End-Users
- Consumer
- Non-Consumer
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2019, Sony Corporation announced the launch of a wearable air conditioner branded as “Reon Pocket”. The portable AC provides cool air through its rear panel and is lighter in weight than a conventional mobile phone. The AC can be worn under a specialised undershirt where the AC will work on battery while the temperature can be controlled with the help of Bluetooth from the user’s smartphone. Although the product will be made available only for Japan region
- In January 2019, Nike, Inc. announced the availability of their smart basketball shoes equipped with self-lace capability that can be toggled through the company’s smartphone application. The shoes have been branded as “Adapt BB” and can be used for modifying the fit as per the user’s comfort and shoe size. The technology will be updated continuously ensuring that the user experience the high performance precision fit over the lifetime of product
Major highlights of the report:
- An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market
- The evolution of significant market aspects
- Industry-wide investigation of market segments
- Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years
- Market share evaluation
- Study of niche industrial sectors
- Tactical approaches of the market leaders
- Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.
Key Points from TOC:
1 Wearable Computing Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global Wearable Computing Revenue and Share by Players
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top 5 Wearable Computing Players Market Share
3.2.2 Top 10 Wearable Computing Players Market Share
3.3 Market Competition Trend
4 Market Size by Regions
10 Market Size Segment by Type
10.1 Global Wearable Computing Revenue and Market Share by Type
10.2 Global Wearable Computing Market Forecast by Type
10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate
10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate
11 Global Wearable Computing Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Wearable Computing Revenue Market Share by Application
11.2 Wearable Computing Market Forecast by Application
11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth
11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology
14.2 Data Source
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 About US
To Continue…..
Inquire about full Report Description, FREE TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-wearable-computing-market
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com