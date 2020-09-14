Wearable Computing Market: Industry Research, Growth, Trends, Analysis & Developments by 2027 |Silicon Micro Display, Inc.; AiQ Smart Clothing; CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Global Wearable Computing report conducts thorough competitive research to provide better market insights. This market report performs comprehensive study about industry and tells about the market status in the forecast period. The report explains the moves of top market players and brands that range from developments, products launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, trending innovation and business policies. This market analysis examines various segments which aids for the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame. Geographical areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are also considered for the market analysis.

Global wearable computing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 103.80 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in the adoption levels for recognition, communication and networking technologies.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Wearable Computing market including:GoPro, Inc.; Himax Technologies, Inc.; TDK Corporation; Silicon Micro Display, Inc.; AiQ Smart Clothing; CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Microsoft; LifeSense Group; Google; Xiaomi; among others.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Wearable Computing market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Wearable Computing market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Wearable Computing industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Apple Inc.; Fitbit, Inc.; Garmin Ltd.; LG Electronics; Motorola Mobility LLC; Nike, Inc.; SAMSUNG; Sony Corporation; Medtronic; Contour, LLC;

Segmentation: Global Wearable Computing Market

By Operating System (OS)

Android

Wear OS by Google

Glass OS by Google

Real-Time Operating System (RTOS)

Windows

Apple’s Watch OS

Others

By Technical Functions

External Speaker

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Heart Rate Sensor

Megapixels

Microphone

Skin & Body Temperature Sensor

Touchscreen

Ultraviolet (UV) Sensor

Waterproofing

By Operating

Tethered

Standalone

Both

By Application

Fitness & Wellness Application Wristbands Smart Clothing Footwear Others

Medical & Healthcare Continuous Glucose Monitors Drug Delivery Products Electrocardiography (ECG) Monitoring Others

Enterprise & Industrial Hand-Worn Terminals Wearable Cameras Others

Infotainment Smartwatches Gaming Devices Augmented Reality (AR) Devices Head-Up Displays Head-Mounted Displays Smart Glasses



Defense & Security

Home Automation

Others

By Technology

Computing Technologies Wearable Computers

Display Technologies Virtual Reality (VR) Augmented Reality (AR)

Networking Technologies Bluetooth Wi-Fi Near Field Communications 3G/4G Others

Others

By End-Users

Consumer

Non-Consumer

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Sony Corporation announced the launch of a wearable air conditioner branded as “Reon Pocket”. The portable AC provides cool air through its rear panel and is lighter in weight than a conventional mobile phone. The AC can be worn under a specialised undershirt where the AC will work on battery while the temperature can be controlled with the help of Bluetooth from the user’s smartphone. Although the product will be made available only for Japan region

In January 2019, Nike, Inc. announced the availability of their smart basketball shoes equipped with self-lace capability that can be toggled through the company’s smartphone application. The shoes have been branded as “Adapt BB” and can be used for modifying the fit as per the user’s comfort and shoe size. The technology will be updated continuously ensuring that the user experience the high performance precision fit over the lifetime of product

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Wearable Computing Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Wearable Computing Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Wearable Computing Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Wearable Computing Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Wearable Computing Revenue and Market Share by Type

10.2 Global Wearable Computing Market Forecast by Type

10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate

10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate

11 Global Wearable Computing Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Wearable Computing Revenue Market Share by Application

11.2 Wearable Computing Market Forecast by Application

11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth

11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

To Continue…..

