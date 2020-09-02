Waterproofing Membrane Market To Perceive Substantial Growth By the End 2026 | Top Leaders-Carlisle Companies Inc., Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Soprema Group

This Waterproofing Membrane Market report has been formulated by considering an ever increasing demand and the value of market research for the success of different business sectors. This market report comprises of many work areas of the Chemical and Materials industry. Waterproofing Membrane Market report is not only professional but also is a comprehensive which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, competitor analysis, leading segments and geographical analysis. Moreover, this report is prepared with the combination of greatest industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and most recent technology. The report also considers the major driving factors of the Chemical and Materials industry and the market restraints which generally causes inhibition.

Global Waterproofing Membrane Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 57.6 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the growing building & construction industry.

Waterproofing membrane is a thin layer of water tight material applied continuously over a firm surface, so that water doesn’t pass through the membrane. It has certain properties such as strong, flexible, tear resistant, so that it can stretch over the buildings and cover the cracks.

Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Segmentation:

By Raw Material

Modified Bitumen

PVC

EPDM

TPO

HDPE

LDPE

Others

By Type

Liquid Applied Membranes

Sheet Based Membranes

By Application

Roofing & Walls

Building Structures

Waste & Water Management

Mining Application

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Competitive Analysis:

Global Waterproofing membrane Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Waterproofing membrane market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global waterproofing membrane market are Carlisle Companies Inc., Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Soprema Group, GSE Environmental, BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Johns Manville, Sika, and GAF Materials Corporation.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, BASF acquired GRUPO THERMOTEK, a leading waterproofing systems supplier based in Monterrey, Mexico. With this acquisition the company can strengthens its channels to market and builds on its portfolio of brands for construction professional

In November 2015, BASF launched a new solution named as MasterSeal M 689 for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries which will provide safe handling and storage facility. It is high chemical resistance to a wide range of chemicals with an outstanding elasticity and toughness which ensures long term durability of the membrane

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

