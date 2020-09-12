Vitamin & mineral premixes Market Positive Outlook, Revenue Generation & Leading Manufacturers: DSM · Corbion · Glanbia · Vitablend Nederland · Sternvitamin · 6 Watson Inc. · The Wright Group

Quality and transparency has been strictly maintained while carrying out research studies to provide an exceptional market research report for a niche. The report makes Vitamin & mineral premixes industry well acquainted with profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. Vitamin & mineral premixes market report puts forth an absolute overview of the market that contains various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Market drivers and market restraints are studied carefully along with the analysis of the market structure. It also assists in finding out the likely market for a new product to be launched and the most pertinent method for the distribution of certain product.

Global vitamin & mineral premixes market is expected to reach USD 10.40 billion by 2025, from USD 6.93 million in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided In Report).

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

· Growth in demand for functional and fortified foods

· Growth in need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products

· Growth in compound feed consumption

· Customizability and specificity to individual customer requirements

· Convenience in usage as a single ingredient instead of multiple ingredients

· High costs involved in R&D activities

· Higher costs of fortified and enriched products

· Stringent & time-consuming regulatory policies for fortification of feed

Market Segmentation: Global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market

The global vitamin & mineral premixes market is segmented based on Type

Application

Form

Functionality

Brand

Geographical segments · Based on application, the global vitamin & mineral premixes market is segmented into Feed

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Personal Care · The food & beverages, segment is further sub segmented into Bakery Products

Beverages

Dairy Products

Cereals And Others · The healthcare segment is further sub segmented into nutritional products and dietary supplements. · On the type of source, the global vitamin & mineral premixes market is classified into vitamin & mineral combinations, vitamins, and mineral. · On the basis of form process, the global vitamin & mineral premixes market is classified into powder form and liquid form. · On the basis of functionality process, the global vitamin & mineral premixes market is classified into bone health, skin health, energy, immunity, digestion and others.

On the basis of brand process, the global vitamin & mineral premixes market is classified into nutrivan, sternvit, fortitech, superblend, vitaboost10, anavite, quali, vitamix.

· Based on geography, the global vitamin & mineral premixes market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

· Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Some of the major players operating in the global vitamin & mineral premixes market are –

· DSM

· Corbion

· Glanbia

· Vitablend Nederland

· Sternvitamin

· 6 Watson Inc.

· The Wright Group

· Zagro Asia Ltd.

· Nutreco

· Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation

· Burkmann Industries, Inc

· Bar-Magen Ltd

· Gross Margin

· Nutreco

· Coalescence, LLC

· Hexagon Nutrition

· Mirpain Gida San. ve Tic. A.S.

· Prinova Europe Ltd

· AQC Chem Lab (P) Ltd

· Bio-Organics Nutrient Systems Ltd

· Ufuk Kimya Ilac San

· Tic.Ltd.Stl

· more

The global vitamin & mineral premixes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

The vitamin and mineral premixes are designed to provide nutritional needs to the livestock. These premixes preparation need special care to animal needs and to the various changes arising due to genetic lines, and adaptation to the needs of the market. The vitamin and mineral premixes has its major application in functional and fortified foods. This food can be considered to be whole, fortified, enriched foods which provide health benefits beyond the provision of essential nutrients such as vitamins and minerals, when they are consumed at efficacious levels as part of a varied diet on a regular basis.

