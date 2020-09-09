US President Donald Trump nominated for the 2021 Peace Prize for the deal with Brokerih Israel UAE – Donald Trump nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Norway’s Right MP nominated Donald Trump for the honor. (File photo)

The name of US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021. Trump was nominated to contribute to the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. He is named by the right-wing Norwegian MP Tybring-Gjedde. These MPs are known in Norway for their anti-immigration stand. At the same time, US President Trump’s entire term in office is full of controversy about migrants.

According to the Mirror, Tybring-Gjedde said Trump had met the three conditions required for this honor. First – to increase cooperation between countries around the world, which they have done well through negotiations. Second, reducing the number of military personnel – they have reduced the number of American soldiers in the Middle East. Third, promote the peace congress. He said that Trump made a tremendous contribution to the peace deal.

Tybring-Gjedde said in an interview with Fox News: “Donald Trump has done more than any other Peace Prize nominee in building peace between countries. In the nomination letter he sent to the Nobel Committee for Trump, he said that “the Trump administration has played an important role in moving a peace agreement between Israel and the UAE and, as expected, other countries in the Middle East in this direction.” . We will take a step forward so that the Middle East can become a place of cooperation and prosperity.

Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News that he is not a huge “Trump supporter” but that Trump has played a key role in building peace among many warring nations. For this he took the name Kashmir Dispute between India and Pakistan and North and South Korea.

Let me tell you that Trump is not interfering in the Kashmiri dispute at the moment. Yes, he has offered several times to mediate between the two countries on his own behalf, but India has always refused, stating that it is able to resolve its internal affairs and does not want outside interference.

