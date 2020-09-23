US lawmakers advised Pakistan to take action against terrorism without stopping – US lawmakers advised Pakistan

William Todd, a US diplomat who was appointed the next US ambassador to Pakistan, said Pakistan should take sustained and irreversible measures against terrorism while demonstrating that it is ready to meet international commitments against weapons of mass destruction. is.

Todd said at the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s hearing on Tuesday to approve the post that he expects India and Pakistan to take the necessary steps to ease tension. US President Donald Trump has appointed Tod as the next US ambassador to Pakistan.

Tod also said that peace in Afghanistan is in the interests of both countries and that effective cooperation between the US and Pakistan is necessary to achieve this.

“In terms of regional dimensions, while we have close ties with India, we should not be built at Pakistan’s expense,” he said. I believe that, given the right circumstances, we can have a close relationship with both countries. ”

He said: “We hope that both countries will take the necessary steps to ease tensions and, as President Trump has suggested, we stand ready to arrange negotiations at the request of both sides.” Pakistan should act continuously and irreversibly against terrorism in order to reduce tensions and rebuild close ties with the US.

“Pakistan must show that it is ready to meet international commitments against weapons of mass destruction,” Tod told MPs.

While Tod acknowledged that Pakistan was instrumental in the historic Afghan peace talks between Afghan leaders and the Taliban, he said Islamabad would play an even more important role in supporting efforts to find a political solution that will end the 40-year war. Tod said, “This is an opportunity for Pakistan to play a new and better role in the region and it will be my top priority if I am elected to this post.”