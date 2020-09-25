US election: Trump accepts results when free and fair elections are held. White House – US Election: Trump accepts results if free and fair elections are held

The White House has said that the country’s president, Donald Trump, will accept the election results if there are free and fair elections for the US presidency. White House press secretary Kelly McCannie made the statement at a time when the president lost November 3, it has recently sparked controversy by refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. “The president will accept the results of free and fair elections, but I think it would be better if you put this question to the Democratic Party,” McCanni replied to a question asking for a peaceful transfer of power. I am already saying that they will not accept the election results.

McCanni was asked by the journalist: “I am referring to the fact that when the president was asked if there would be a peaceful transfer of power, I am asking that now. If he loses the election, it will be give peaceful transfer of power? “South Carolina Democratic leader Jim Cliburn said Trump wouldn’t win if there were fair elections,” said the press secretary. Senator Barbara Boxer said the only way Trump could win is to steal He said, “The Washington Post had the title,” Democrats are unlikely to trust the outcome if Trump wins.

Hillary Clinton said that under no circumstances should Joe Biden give up. “The president will accept the results of free and fair elections,” said McCaini. He will accept the will of the American people. It is noteworthy that Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power in the event of an election defeat and expressed doubts about voting (postal vote) by email or post, describing it as “catastrophic”. Was. At a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, Trump was asked if he would leave the White House peacefully if he lost the election. In response, Trump said, “We’ll see what happens.”