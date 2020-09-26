UNGA 2020 meeting Mijito Vinito First Secretary India Mission at UN exercises India’s right to respond to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at UNGA – Imran Khan spits poison against ‘Kashmir’ at UNGA

At the 75th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the issue of Jammu and Kashmir again in his address. Pakistan launched a lie against India on the United Nations platform, to which members of the Indian delegation boycotted Imran Khan’s speech. The rejection of Imran Khan’s lie about Kashmir in India on Saturday made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir are an integral and inseparable part of India. In fact, Mizito Vinito, right to answer at the United Nations, said on Saturday, the first secretary of the India Mission, that only PoK has left the discussion on Kashmir and that Pakistan should evacuate this illegal occupation.

PM Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly today, highlighting the issue of terrorism and providing Pakistan with an appropriate response

Mizito Vinito replied to Pakistan on behalf of India: “The Pakistani leader said today that such people who advocate the spread of hatred and violence should be made illegal. But when he said it we were pretty surprised, was he referring to himself?

This is the same country that provides pensions for feared and listed terrorists from state funds. The leader we heard today is the same person who referred to them

Terrorist Osama Bin Laden as “martyr” in his parliament in July: First Mission from Secy, India to the United Nations (3/5)

According to the ANI news agency, Mizito Vinito said: ‘This hall constantly heard today a person (to the Prime Minister of Pakistan) who had nothing to show for himself, who did not perform like this. He also has no suggestion to give anything to the world with whom he could speak. Instead, we saw that this gathering spread lies, misinformation, threats of war, and malice.

He continued to attack Pakistan, saying: “This is the same country that gives the feared and listed terrorists a pension from the state fund.” The leader we heard today is the same person who called terrorist Osama bin Laden a martyr during a debate in his parliament in July.

At the United Nations, Mizito Vinito said the leader who spat out poison again today was the one who publicly recognized in America that year that there are still 30-40,000 terrorists in his country who are trained and fighting by Pakistan (spread terror) in Afghanistan and in the territory of the Indian Union of Jammu and Kashmir. ‘

#WATCH This is the same country that provides state-funded pensions for feared and listed terrorists … We call on Pak to evacuate all areas of illegal occupation: Mijito Vinito, First Secy, India Mission at the UN India exercises right to UN Reply to Pak PM at UNGA pic.twitter.com/PiXDSZAYTJ

He clearly replied to Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir are an integral and indivisible part of India. Whatever the dispute over Kashmir, it is about the illegal occupation of Pakistan (PoK). We call on Pakistan to evacuate the illegally occupied territories. Explain that in his previous address, Imran Khan spat poison against India and kept a bundle of lies on the Kashmir issue.

India boycotted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly. As soon as Imran Khan was named after the speech, the members of the Indian delegation left the meeting. India boycotted this from Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue and making a statement against India. Speaking to the United Nations Assembly, Imran Khan said the RSS is trying to move beyond the secular values ​​of Gandhi and Nehru in order to make India a Hindu nation.

India boycotted Imran Khan’s speech at the UN

Afterwards, India’s permanent representative to the UN TS Tirumurthy tweeted that Imran Khan’s statement was diplomatically low. He said that Imran Khan’s testimony contained false accusations, personal attacks and comments that India did not see the state of minorities in his country. He said the answer is given in the right to answer. Let us know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations Assembly today. Chances are PM Modi Pakistan will provide an appropriate response during his speech.