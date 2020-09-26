UNGA 2020 Indian diplomat resigns after Pakistan raised the Kashmiri issue with Imran Khan at the UN

Pakistan has the same old Kashmiri raga on the stage of the United Nations General Assembly. Pakistan is not only lying on the Kashmir issue, it is constantly making false accusations against India. India stood up against Pakistan on Friday for raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the UN General Assembly, saying Islamabad had “repeated lies and carried out personal attacks”.

Ambassador TS Tirumurthy, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, tweeted: “The Pakistani Prime Minister’s statement is yet another diplomatic overthrow. There is another bundle of lies, personal attacks and atrocities against Pakistani minorities and attempts to hide cross-border terrorism . ‘

India is boycotting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the UN and stands ready to respond with the right to answer

At the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan mentioned in his taped video address the internal affairs of India, including Jammu and Kashmir. Imran Khan resorted to lies again during his address to the United Nations Assembly. He said the RSS is trying to turn India into a Hindu nation by leaving behind the secular values ​​of Gandhi and Nehru. Let us know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations Assembly today. Chances are PM Modi Pakistan will provide an appropriate response during his speech.

When Khan’s address referred to India, Mizito Vinito, the first secretary of the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, left the General Assembly hall. At the same time, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations called Imran Khan’s testimony as diplomatically low. He said that Imran Khan’s testimony contained false accusations, personal attacks and comments that India did not see the state of minorities in his country. He said the answer is given in the right to answer.