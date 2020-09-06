UK: Many people stabbed to death in Birmingham, police declare serious incident

Incidents in which many people were stabbed to death in the UK (symbolic photo)

A surprising case has come to light in Birmingham, UK. Many people were injured from stab wounds. The incident was described as a “serious incident” by British police on Sunday. “We received reports of a knife attack in Birmingham around 12:30 pm (Sunday, September 6th) local time,” West Midland Police said in a statement. The statement said several other similar incidents occurred in the area some time later. It has been declared a serious incident.

West Midland Police said: “We are aware that many people have been injured, but at the moment we do not know how many people have been injured or what their condition is. All emergency services work together and it is working to ensure that the injured receive medical attention . ”

We can confirm that we were called to reports of a knife stab in #Birmingham city center around 12:30 pm today.

We were immediately present together with colleagues from the emergency services. A number of other stab wounds were reported in the area shortly thereafter.

– West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 6, 2020

As can be seen from the footage broadcast on British television channels, much of the city center has been evacuated by siege. Police officers in forensic suits work. West Midland Police said, “We are working to find out what actually happened and it will be some time before we confirm anything. It is not fair to speculate about the cause of the accident in the early stages.”

