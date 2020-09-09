U.S. Maleic Anhydride Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Application.

U.S. Maleic Anhydride Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

An increase in demand for unsaturated polymer resin (UPR)-based composites in the construction industry is expected to drive the U.S. market during the forecast period. The economic recovery in the U.S. has led to an increase in infrastructural activities in the country. Rise in demand for UPR and additives in building and construction, coupled with technological advancements are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the U.S. Maleic Anhydride Market.

The U.S. chemical industry is experiencing significant growth. Intentional investments in the oil and gas sector have boosted the chemicals industry expansion. An increase in demand for lightweight vehicles is expected to boost the demand for specialty chemicals. The specialty chemicals is expected to grow at XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period because of the presence of the oilfield chemicals, electronic chemicals, coatings, adhesives, cosmetic chemicals, and flavours and fragrances.

The molten form is widely used in the production of specialty products like 1, 4 butanediol (BDO), which is one of the key driving factors of the market. The demand for spandex fibers are increasing because of its rapid utilization in the production of sports apparels. Molten maleic anhydride is generally used an additive in the production of detergent, lubricants, polymers and plastics.

The consumption of maleic anhydride in the production of agricultural chemicals is comparatively low and is expected to grow at a lethargic pace. To improve the quality standards and need for faster production are expected to increase demand for agrochemicals.

Some of the key players are engaging in mergers and acquisitions to establish their domination in the market. For instance, INEOS Enterprises accquird the chemical intermediates business of Flint Hills Resources. Additionally, MFG Chemical is expanding its plant in Texas to increase its production capacity.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of U.S. Maleic Anhydride Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding U.S. Maleic Anhydride Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the U.S. Maleic Anhydride Market size.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Scope of the Report for U.S. Maleic Anhydride Market

U.S. Maleic Anhydride Market, By Product

• Solid

• Molten

• Brittle

U.S. Maleic Anhydride Market, By Application

• Unsaturated Polymer Resin (UPR)

• Fumaric, Malic, Maleic & Succinic Acids

• Specialty Products (1, 4 BDO)

• Lubricant Oil Additives

• Agricultural Chemicals

• Styrene Copolymers

• Others

Key players operating in U.S. Maleic Anhydride Market

• Huntsman Corporation

• Lanxess AG

• Flint Hills Resources

• Ashland Inc

• BASF SE

• Malaysia Chemical Exporters

• United Raw Material Pte. Ltd

• Helm Korea

• Yongsan Chemicals Inc

• Optimistic Organic Sdn. Bhd

• Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

