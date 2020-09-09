TWO-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION MARKET EMERGING TRENDS | LEADING PLAYERS ARE NEC CORPORATION, SYMANTEC CORPORATION, IBM CORPORATION, HID GLOBAL CORPORATION, GOOGLE LLC, DELL INC., AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC. AND MORE

Data Bridge Market Research recently published a research report titled, “Two-Factor Authentication Market Report, History and Forecast to 2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Two-Factor Authentication Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Two-factor authentication market is expected to reach a market value of USD 15,985.24 billion by 2027, while witnessing market growth at a rate of 18.45% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Two-factor authentication market is growing because in ensures safety of individuals’ credentials and resources accessed by them.

Authentication is defined as an analytical technique that will ensures the security of credentials and resources associated with them with the help of one time password, hardware tokens, biometrics and others. The process of two-factor include security token in the form of message, voice and a password that will secure the credentials.

Increasing number of online transaction, provision of high level of security by hardware tokens, emergence of 4G/5G devices will lead to the adoption of two-factor authentication, rising threats of security breach are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the two-factor authentication market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2027

Key Players Mentioned in the Two-Factor Authentication Market Research Report: Gemalto NV, Fujitsu, Suprema., OneSpan, NEC Corporation, Symantec Corporation, RSA Security LLC., IBM Corporation, HID Global Corporation, Google LLC, Dell Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, 3M, IDEMIA, Crossmatch. Yubico, SecurStar, SecurEnvoy Ltd, SecureAuth Corporation, among other domestic and global players.

If opting for the Global version of Two-Factor Authentication Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Two-factor authentication market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to two-factor authentication market.

