Tumor Ablation Market 2020-2026 Global Industry Trends and Business Opportunities | Leading Players – AngioDynamics, Boston Scientific Corporation, EDAP TMS, HealthTronics, Inc., Medtronic, Misonix

Global tumor ablation market is registering a healthy CAGR of 13.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the surging usage of minimally invasive procedures due to various benefits, including less trauma, speedy recovery, and minimal complications.

Market Analysis: Global Tumor Ablation Market

Global tumor ablation market is registering a healthy CAGR of 13.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the surging usage of minimally invasive procedures due to various benefits, including less trauma, speedy recovery, and minimal complications.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global tumor ablation market are AngioDynamics, Boston Scientific Corporation, EDAP TMS, HealthTronics, Inc., Medtronic, Misonix, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Sonacare Medical, Biotronik, Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Smith & Nephew, CONMED Corporation, MERMAID MEDICAL A/S, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, BTG International Ltd, Abbott, BVM Medical Ltd. Limited, COMSOL INC., Cortex Technology, CooperSurgical, Inc., AtriCure, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Tumor Ablation Market

Tumor ablation is the technology utilized to eliminate the tumor with the help of needle, placing in the tumor organ using imaging technology. The therapy can be performed using various techniques such as microwave ablation, radiofrequency ablation, cryoablation, and other techniques. Various cancers including liver tumor, lung cancer, renal tumor, prostate cancer, and other tumors can be handled with this technology.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Crittenton Hospital Medical Center started Tumor Ablation Program. This program is specialized in using a minimally invasive surgical procedure in any part of the body to treat cancer tumors. An ambulatory procedure, ablation is relatable to a needle biopsy, but is conducted for tumor visualization under CT scan or ultrasound guidance.

In January 2016, Medtronic completed the acquisition System from Baylis Medical of OsteoCool RF Ablation. After 510(k) allowance from the U.S., Medtronic introduced the cooled radiofrequency (RF) ablation tech in the U.S. approved by FDA. Medtronic and Baylis have also collaborated with the scheme to further innovate and advance technology.

Tumor Ablation Market Drivers

The increasing incidence of cancer, is helping the market to grow

Rising aging population, is the major growth factors for this market

Technological advancements in ablation devices, are expected to grow this market

Various initiatives taken by the government organizations, are fueling the market growth

Tumor Ablation Market Restraints

Strict regulations from the government side, hinders the growth of the market

Delay in approval for the launch of the product, restraining the growth of the market

Cost containment measures by governments, is effecting the growth of the market

