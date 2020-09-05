Trump asked Fox News to fire the reporter – Trump asked Fox News to remove the reporter: never call us for comment

US President Donald Trump (file photo).

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has demanded that Fox News fire its national security correspondent because the reporter alleged Trump condemned the military and used swear words. Trump is firing according to reports from Atlantic magazine. The report even said that during his trip to France in November 2018, Trump sentenced soldiers who lost their lives in World War I and postponed visits to the US military cemetery in France. At that time, bad weather was the official reason for postponing this trip.

Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin said two former government officials had confirmed the president had refused to go to the military cemetery outside Paris and pay tribute to the martyrs. However, the weather wasn’t bad as was said. An official also told him that Trump had condemned the military. Trump described the Vietnam War as fruitful and the soldiers who went there. “When President Trump spoke about the Vietnam War, he said, ‘It was a pointless war.”

Sources said, “Trump can’t understand why someone would die for his country, they’re not worth it.” However, Trump tweeted late Friday: “Jennifer Griffin should be fired for such coverage. Never come to us for comment.” Trump has defended himself on this report in The Atlantic, calling the news “false news”.

Indeed, a news report appeared on the magazine’s front page on Saturday: “Sources claim Trump avoided visiting the military cemetery and despised the martyrs.” Several Griffin employees at Fox and Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger publicly defended the journalist on Twitter, calling him “fair and unwise”.

A survey by the Military Times and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University just prior to the release of The Atlantic’s news found that only 37.4 percent of the active workforce support Trump’s return, while 43.1 percent support Joe Biden. Do you want to see the president?

