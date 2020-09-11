Tips to Control Loose Movement With Home Remedies: Home Remedies For Loose Movement: From Arjun Leaves To Mint Tea, These Are 7 Home Remedies – Home Remedies With Loose Movement And Atisaar Or Dast Rokne Ke Gharelu Tarike In Hindi

Do you call diarrhea diarrhea or loose exercise, the names are different and the problem is one that too much trouble! Loose exercise weakens the best healthy person in a short time. Slight negligence in eating and drinking can also be the reason for loose exercise. Here, know which home remedies can help you get relief from diarrhea problems as soon as possible … Arjun leaves

-Arjun tree is usually planted in houses to decorate it. Because its fruits are in a very beautiful shape that resembles amaras. Its attractive leaves and moist scent also help keep the environment clean.

Both the bark of Arjun and its leaves are very useful in getting rid of diarrhea. You can only use Arjuna’s bark cook once a day. Also only half a cup.

You can also use this water once a day by boiling arjun leaves in water. The water from the arjuna leaves can occasionally be used to cleanse the stomach, even under normal conditions.

This is the most common treatment

– Isabgol is the most common treatment for loose motion. Yes, it is a drug that relieves constipation and also provides relief from loose movement. To cure constipation, you need to consume it with water or with milk.

– While you are in loose motion, consume isabgol mixed with curd. If you have diarrhea, normal water and milk should not be used. Milk can aggravate the problem of exercise, gas, and abdominal pain. The water can force you to rush to the washroom immediately.

– If there is exercise, eat a spoonful of isabgol in a bowl of yogurt and eat it. If you feel like drinking water, consume it after dissolving sugar and salt in lukewarm water. This will help you prevent both movement and pain.

Moong Dal Khichdi

– Moong Dal Khichdi and Sweet Curd. Both of these things are the best, easiest, and most effective way to prevent diarrhea. Because there is no weakness in the body due to their continuous absorption.

– Due to the loose movement, almost all the nutrients in our body get out of the body quickly. In such a situation, our body becomes weak and weakened. Consuming Moong Dal Khichdi is very helpful in protecting yourself from this condition.

– Remember that if you have diarrhea, the amount of water in Moong Dal should be kept high. It shouldn’t be dry, it needs to be watered. That means more water. It is very easy for the body to digest.

Sugar-salt solution

If you don’t have anything to use around your home with loose movement, sugar salt is of great help to you.

You mix 3 teaspoons of sugar in a glass of lukewarm water and mix 2 pinches of black salt or rock salt. Now drink this water and sip it comfortably.

– If you are hungry, you can also consume cookies with this water. Drink this water more often a day. Will help you recover soon. There will be no weakness in the body either.

Apple Cider Vinegar

-Apple Cider Vinegar is an effective home remedy for loose movement. Take raw apple cider vinegar and half a glass of lukewarm water. Mix 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar in this water. Now drink this mixture. You can use it 2 to 3 times a day.

If you have difficulty taking it, you can also add 1 teaspoon of honey if needed. Take it as medicine after eating Moong Dal Khichdi. This gives you immense benefits.

Acacia bark

– You may have heard the name acacia many times to keep teeth strong. However, prepare the brew by boiling the bark of the acacia, the outer layer of its stem and the twigs in water and take this brew 2-3 times a day. The problem of diarrhea is alleviated.

To prepare for decoction of acacia, take the bark of acacia wood and clean it thoroughly. Now, to make 1 cup of decoction, add a cup and a half of water to a boil on the gas and add the acacia bark and let it simmer over a low flame until the water becomes a cup.

– Now filter this water and let it cool slightly. After that, mix a spoonful of honey and consume it. It shouldn’t be drunk in one breath. Drink slowly instead of sipping. You will benefit from it

Mint tea is beneficial

If you have diarrhea, you can also use tea made from mint leaves. To make tea with mint leaves, add 5 to 6 mint leaves to one and a half cups of water. Boil this water over low heat for 10 minutes.

-If this water stays a cup, you can filter it and use it. You can consume mint tea twice a day. Use fresh tea every time.

