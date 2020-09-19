Ticktok, China’s retaliatory warning against US ban on WeChat – China retaliatory warning against US ban on Tiktok, WeChat

Beijing:

China has strongly spoken out against America’s efforts to stop WeChat and the TicketLock app from downloading. He also warned against taking retaliatory measures to protect the interests of Chinese companies. On Friday, the US ordered the popular Chinese social media apps TikTok and WeChat to be banned for national security reasons. A few weeks ago, India also banned many of China’s apps for sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order last month banning TickTock and WeChat until September 15 if they didn’t own an American company.

In response to the Trump administration’s order to ban TickTock and WeChat from China, the Commerce Department said on Saturday that China is firmly opposed to the U.S. move. In the absence of any evidence, the US has repeatedly used government power to suppress two companies for illegal reasons, severely affecting their normal business activities. The move has reduced international investor confidence in the American investment environment and has affected normal global economic and trade activity.

The ministry said China is preparing to retaliate to protect the interests of its companies. However, the ministry has not explained in detail what steps China is preparing. On June 29, India, together with TicketLock and WeChat, announced a ban on China’s 59 apps. India later expanded the scope of such apps and currently 224 apps in China are banned in India.

