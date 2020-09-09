Thermal Printing Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Thermal Printing Market is expected to grow from USD XX Billion in 2018 to USD 55.62 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Thermal Printing technology is a digital printing process that makes use of heat from the thermal print head to print image or text document. The coated thermochromic paper is used for printing the images when this paper passes over the thermal print head, the coating turns black in the areas where it is heated, producing an image.

Increasing adoption of wireless technologies in mobile printers, rapid industrialization of emerging markets and strong distribution network of thermal printer manufacturers, increase in the adoption of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technologies for productivity improvement, use of thermal printers in on-demand printing applications, growing concerns about product safety and anti-counterfeiting, and rising adoption in the healthcare industry are the major factors driving the growth of Thermal Printer market.

However, complexity in heat settings of thermal barcode printers and poor image quality of barcode labels are the key factors restraining the market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• Barcode Printers are anticipated to hold the largest share of the thermal printer market during the forecast period. Use of barcode printers in the retail segment increases efficiency, enhances employee productivity, expands profit margins by sinking prices, and helps deliver a top-notch customer service. Thermal barcode printers are broadly used in small, medium, and large businesses to label and, subsequently, track the products to be shipped.

• From the application segment, retail sub-segment accounted for the largest share of the thermal printing market in 2016. This can be attributed to growing need for maintaining data by tracking inventory through the barcode and RFID tags, thermal printers are used to print these tags at considerably lower costs. Additionally, the inclination of the companies toward retailing and growth potential of e-commerce business is further expected to fuel the thermal printing market

• Thermal Printing market for supplies is anticipated to account for a major share between 2017 and 2026 owing to its dominant use in thermal printing applications. A lifetime of almost every printer involves the use of numerous supplies, which is leading to the rapid upsurge in the demand for supplies

• Thermal printer market for a mobile format is expected to grow at highest CAGR between 2017 and 2026. These printers are used in various applications such as hospitality, healthcare, and retail, owing to its features such as easy to use, light in weight, and ability to deliver rich print quality. With the increased use of mobile thermal printers for printing labels, tickets, and receipts in many markets, such as hospitality, retail, and healthcare, Mobile thermal printers are anticipated to dominate the overall thermal printing market in near future

• Among geographical regions, North America accounted for the largest share of the thermal printing market in 2016. Retail applications require barcode, and RFID labels and tags for tracking all the data of a particular asset, as a result, retail applications such as inventory management, smart packaging, and warehousing, along with transportation and logistics contribute in the growth of thermal printing market in this region

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Thermal Printing Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Thermal Printing Market on the basis of an offering, printing type, format type, printing technology, application, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Thermal Printing Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in the report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Thermal Printing Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Thermal Printing Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Thermal Printing Market globally.

Key Players in the Thermal Printing Market Are:

• Sato Holdings

• Zebra Technologies

• Star Micronics

• Epson

• Bixolon

• Honeywell

• Fujitsu

• Toshiba Tec

• Brother International

• TSC Auto ID Technology

• Cognitivetpg

• Dascom

• Woosim Systems

• Novanta

• Avery Dennison

Key Target Audience:

• Thermal printing service providers

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• System integrators and third-party vendors

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Thermal Printing Market:

Research report categorizes the Thermal Printing Market based on offers, printing type, format type, printing technology, application, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Thermal Printing Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Thermal Printing Market, By Offering:

• Printer

• Supplies

Thermal Printing Market, By Printer Type:

• POS Printer

• Barcode Printers

• RFID Printers

• Card Printers

• Kiosk & Ticket Printers

Thermal Printing Market, By Format Type:

• Mobile Format

• Desktop Format

• Industrial Format

Thermal Printing Market, by Printing Technology:

• Thermal Transfer (TT)

• Direct Thermal (DT)

• Dye Diffusion Thermal Transfer (D2T2)

Thermal Printing Market, By Application:

• Healthcare and Hospitality

• Transportation and Logistics

• Retail

• Government

• Manufacturing and Industrial

Thermal Printing Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

