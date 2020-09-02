The whole world has started to unite against China, says Pompeo – The whole world has started to unite against China: Pompeo

Pompio said, “I think the whole world has started to unite.”

Washington:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the whole world has begun to unite against China’s unfair position, and countries like India, Australia, Japan and South Korea are working with the US to drive China backwards on every front. . China is increasing pressure through US visa restrictions, sanctions and other means, which has fueled further bitter relations between the world’s two largest economies.

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Pompeo said, “I think you see that the whole world has started to unite with the basic understanding that the Chinese Communist Party is fair, mutual and transparent, and that I will refuse to compete to participate. “

When host Lou Dobbs asked about India, which allegedly sent warships into the South China Sea, the US Secretary of State said, “So whether it’s our friends in India, our friends in Australia, Japan or South Korea.” I have our friends, they all see threats to their people, their country, and you will see them join forces with America to push them (China) back on every front we have talked about tonight. . “

Dobbs said India’s move was in response to skirmishes with China on the border and was close to the U.S. Navy in the South China Sea. Dobbs wanted to know how important American relations with India are to countering China’s threat.

Pompeo said: “It is important that we have friends and colleagues in this fight. We have worked for two years. We have made real progress. You must have seen a lot of people turn away from Huawei. You must have seen how they felt the danger … “

