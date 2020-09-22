The WHO chief answer knows that the vaccine that is being produced against Corona will be effective

World Health Organization secretary-general Antonio Gutarares said Tuesday that there is no guarantee that the vaccine against covid-19 will be made, whether it will work or not. During a virtual press conference, the WHO secretary said, “There is no guarantee which vaccine will work.” The more people try this study, the more likely it is that it will be safe and effective. “

Gutares said about 200 vaccines are being prepared to prevent the epidemic. He said, “Approximately 200 covid-19 vaccines are currently undergoing clinical and preclinical testing. The history of vaccine preparation will tell us that when some fail, others will perish. “

At the same time, Gutarais criticized countries that sign vaccine agreements specifically for their citizens. Gutares said such an effort was in vain. “We are working to advance treatment and medicine for the global common good,” Gutarais said. We support efforts to make the vaccine available to the people, and it’s affordable everywhere. Nevertheless, some countries make agreements specifically for their people. ”

Also read: Russia’s claim about the Sputnik-V vaccine, vaccine showed no side effects

At the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which began Tuesday, he said, “Such an effort on vaccines is not only unfair but also unsuccessful.” None of us are safe until we are all safe. Likewise, the economy cannot run away from an epidemic.

This session of the United Nations General Assembly is taking place in the shadow of the covid-19 epidemic. Global organization Oxfam warns that affluent countries, which make up just 13 percent of the world’s population, have already received more than half (51 percent) the dose of the main vaccines of covid-19.

Oxfam stated that the “me-before” nationalist approach adopted by rich countries, especially the US, prevents coordination and may prevent or delay vaccines from reaching those who live in developing countries and most often are at risk

To date, more than 30 million people have been infected with covid-19 and more than 958,000 have died. To date, 67 million people in the United States have been infected with covid-19 and more than 200,000 have died. Gutares said that since the pandemic broke out, the United Nations has pushed ahead with a major rescue package that accounts for at least 10 percent of the global economy. He urged countries to work together during this time of global crisis.

Also read: Covid-19: Russian companies plan to produce a maximum vaccine by February 21