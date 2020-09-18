The variolation technique protects you from coronavirus infection

We all know that countries like Japan, Korea and Singapore have started working on all effective methods that will prevent the virus from spreading after coronavirus infection has to wait without a vaccine. What is special is that these methods have been used all over the world, but the rigor with which these three countries worked also led to a pleasant result. Now these countries are exemplary for the whole world … this technology has proven extremely practical

All over the world there is an emphasis on wearing masks to avoid corona. The way in which Japan, Korea, and Singapore adopted the rule of wearing masks at the mass level was evident in these countries.

-These countries are rapidly monitoring the spread of corona infection. On the one hand, in densely populated countries like India, people are still found to be carelessly wearing masks. At the same time, these countries, which fall into the resource-rich and developed category, kept their dependency on more than just waiting for the vaccine.

Small cloth acts like a vaccine

– Small face mask, if all people wear it with full vigilance and properly then it will work like a vaccine. We are not saying this, but in a report recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine on behalf of the Health Scientists.

– It is an international research journal and its report says that if everyone uses a face mask on a mass scale, the coronavirus droplets can be released into the environment in very small amounts from the infected person’s body.

-When droplets come out in small amounts and others wear masks around them, these droplets in smaller amounts can penetrate even more into their bodies. Therefore, the viral load in these people is reduced.

Immunity benefits

-If a new virus enters a person’s body, but the load of this virus in the body (understanding the number of viruses) is less, then in this case the immunity of that person’s body can be identified. It is full time to make antibodies and eliminate this virus.

Therefore, A-symptomatic patients increase

– When a person’s body immunity is able to control and kill the virus on its own level, these people will not see the symptoms of the disease that is spreading due to this virus. These people are called A-syntactic.

-If the disease resistance of the body of these a-symptomatic patients is completely killed off by killing the virus, these persons will also be cured themselves. In such a situation, they couldn’t even know that they’d gotten sick from a dangerous virus.

This principle works

-The way to avoid the coronavirus by wearing a mask is inspired by the principle introduced in the 18th century to prevent smallpox. It is called the variolation technique.

Smallpox was not vaccinated at this point. To prevent the disease from spreading, dry and infected skin was rubbed from the sick person’s body onto the healthy person’s body.

Viruses have been transmitted to a healthy person’s body

– The smallpox virus also entered the body of a healthy person by rubbing the infected skin. However, due to the decreased viral load, the person’s body was able to quickly produce antibacterial antibodies and eradicate the virus.

– Because of this, a scan copy of the smallpox virus was stored in the memory of that person’s immunity and the body knew which antibodies to kill if the virus reappeared. This way the infection was very rare.