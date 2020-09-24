The used condom was washed and packed more than 3 lakh used condoms obtained at the factory

Police in Vietnam recovered 3 lakh 24,000 condoms and were laundered and packaged for resale. The workers were tasked with cleaning them before they were repackaged. They were then well packaged before being sent to the public for resale. Thousands of condom packages have already been sent for sale.

The joke was operated in a warehouse in Binh Dhong, South Vietnam. The police searched the warehouse on Saturday and retrieved the used condom. The owner of the camp was Thanh Ngok, who was arrested by police and claimed he had received the condom once from an unknown person in the woman.

According to the local site, after cleaning, drying and reshaping, as before, they sent it to the public for sale. A government official said the condom comes in medical items. So we’re looking at several laws that the mistress violated.

It is not known how many condoms have been sold to date, but police have confiscated condoms weighing around 360 kg. According to local reports, they were delivered to hotels and markets near the camp.