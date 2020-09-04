The US allows Air India to conduct its groundhandling operations at American airports itself – Air India to carry out groundhandling operations at US airports

Washington:

Government airlines Air India may be allowed to conduct their own ground handling operations at US airports. The US has announced that it will restore Air India’s ground handling capability at US airports. The US Department of Transportation has placed a new order in this regard by canceling its order from July 2019. In July 2019, the Department of Transportation revoked Air India’s right to become self-employed at American airports.

also read

An order from Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International Affairs for Transportation, Joel Sajabat, said the Government of India had been working with U.S. transportation and other government agencies to find a satisfactory solution to the matter. In light of recent positive developments, the department has decided to temporarily lift the approval condition imposed in July 2019.

The Transportation Department said, “We have decided to change Air India’s permit to temporarily remove this condition.” Stakeholders and the public will have feedback on the proposal before the proposal is finalized and implemented. 21 days to give.

The announcement came a day after India’s ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, held talks with Minister of Transportation Elaine Chao. The ambassador tweeted, “India and the United States have participated in the aviation sector during these troubled times.”

(With voice input)

Video: 100 passengers stranded at Indira Gandhi Airport in Delhi