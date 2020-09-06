The Trump campaign got into trouble when several ships sank: Authorities – Texas: Boat campaigns in support of Trump got into trouble, many boats sank

Many ships were involved in the ongoing boat expedition in support of Trump

Houston:

There is a fierce presidential election campaign going on in the US. A similar boat parade in Texas in support of President Donald Trump struggled on Saturday. Officials said the ongoing boat parade campaign in Texas in support of President Trump’s re-election came at a time when several ships involved in the campaign were beginning to sink.

also read

The Travis County Sheriff Office said on Twitter, “She received calls about several boats that were stranded on Lake Travis during a parade in support of Trump. It was also answered. Several boats have sunk.”

The sheriff’s spokeswoman, Kristin Darke, said no evidence of improper boat operation was found. There were no reports of injuries or medical emergencies at the Lake Travis parade. Dark said, “Some boats were underwater, some stood, some sank, all of these are different things.”

He said: “There were a large number of boats on the lake today. The officer is collecting data on how many feet have been submerged and how many people have been rescued. Let us know that over 2,500 people shared that on Facebook They participated in the Trump Boat Parade Dark said the purr was 3 to 5 kilometers long.

Video: Ready to help in the dispute between India and China who can help us: Donald Trump