The Trump administration urged states to prepare to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine – the Trump administration told the US states – get ready for the COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered by Jan. November

Washington:

Coronavirus cases are increasing worldwide. America tops the list of affected countries. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has urged states to be ready for delivery of a possible COVID-19 vaccine by November 1. Dallas-based wholesaler McKesson Corp has signed a deal with the Trump administration. He will apply for the necessary approval to set up a distribution center upon arrival of the coronavirus vaccine.

Robert Redfield, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a letter to states dated Aug. 27, “The normal time it takes to obtain approvals for the distribution system can make this program successful in the field hinder public health. ” He said the CDC is urging you to help expedite applications for these distribution facilities.

Redfield announced to the states that these distribution units should be fully operational by November 1, 2020. With this in mind, states should consider removing conditions that become an obstacle on their way.

Video: Nationalism of the global corona vaccine, WHO warning