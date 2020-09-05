The situation along the Indian-Chinese border was very bad, we are ready for help: Donald Trump – Donald Trump on LAC dispute: The situation on the Indian-Chinese border is very serious, we are ready to help

Trump said – India and China to discuss the situation (file photo)

Special things: Trump’s declaration on the border dispute between India and China came: Trump said – India takes the border dispute between China and China very seriously: We are talking to both countries: Trump

On Friday, US President Donald Trump offered to help with the border dispute between India and China. US President Trump said the US was ready to help resolve the border dispute between India and China. He said that the situation on the border between India and China was very bad. I am ready to help India and China. If we could do something, we’d love to help. President Trump said we are also talking to both countries about the issue.

also read

US President Donald Trump told reporters in the White House on Friday evening: “The situation on the Indochinese border is” pretty bad. “He would be happy if he could join in and help.” Trump reiterated that he was speaking to both India and China about the situation on the border.

When asked if you think China is harassing India, Trump said, “I hope that doesn’t happen … but China is definitely moving in that direction … they are growing fast, and even a lot of people understand.”

At the same time, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghei held talks between the Indochinese border dispute in the Russian capital, Moscow. This meeting lasted 2 hours and 20 minutes. Let us know that US President Donald Trump has already offered help.

Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane, who arrived in Ladakh to take stock of the army’s preparations in the conflict between India and China, said on Friday that we are ready to face any challenge. He also said the situation at the border was critical. Steps have been taken with regard to security. The problem can be solved through negotiation.

Video: India-China tense situation: President Donald Trump