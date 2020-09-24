The independent body on Covid-19 will present its first update to the board of the world body at its meeting on October 5th and 6th

An independent panel set up in July by the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Edholm, on Kovid-19 will provide the first update at a meeting of the World Executive Body on October 5-6. Explain that the panel in the World Health Assembly was set up to deal with this infectious virus originating in Wuhan, China, following criticism from WHO chief and Beijing. It was also criticized that China stopped domestic travel in the early weeks of the transition but continued to operate international flights independently. Why?

On the other hand, the USA, which has been infected by the corona virus, has also sharply criticized the World Health Organization and called for an investigation into the role between the WHO and China. US President Donald Trump has openly blamed China for the corona virus infection on several occasions. This week he also blamed China for the virus.

According to Corona Tracker from John Hopkins University, the world has infected more than 31 million (30 million) people and killed approximately 1 million people. China reportedly tried to hide the dreaded form of the virus. In America and India, infection with this virus is still increasing very rapidly.

One of the diplomats from New Delhi and Geneva said this report, by an independent panel jointly chaired by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clarke and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Selef, will be critical of the WHO’s handling of the disease in the context of China. However, Tedros and the independent panel have already made it clear that this is not the time to go wrong. Rather, it is an attempt to improve the world’s preparedness for an epidemic in the future.

At a panel discussion last week, former New Zealand Prime Minister and Co-Chair Helen Clarke said that the panel discussion should shed some light on what happened and why? This is not an indictment exercise. The panel is expected to present its final report to the next World Health Assembly (WMA) in May next year. However, the updates will also be made in other sessions.