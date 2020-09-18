The driver fell asleep, the self-driving Tesla car was running at a speed of 140! The police are shocked – the driver fell asleep and drove a self-driving Tesla car at a speed of 140! The police are shocked

The speed of the self-driving car in Canada was 140 km.

Ottawa:

A driver allegedly put his Tesla car on an autopilot and then took a nap. He violated a speed limit in a rural area on a Canadian highway. The incident occurred near the town of Ponoka, Alberta, a local force. The police have accused the driver of dangerous driving. Local police said this in a tweet on Thursday.

Police said that “the car appeared to be self-driving. It was running at 140 km / h. The driver appeared to be asleep by fully reclining both front seats.”

According to Canadian public broadcaster CBC, the car was Tesla’s electric model in an autopilot. The accused driver is 20 years old. The vehicle has a top speed of 110 kilometers per hour in this part of the motorway.

Police Sergeant Darin Turnbull told the CBC he was “speechless”. In his two-decade career he saw no such case, “but certainly not the technology before it”. He said that “no one would see from the windshield where the car was going.”

Tesla vehicles allow the autopilot mode to automatically move, accelerate and brake within a lane. However, trips cannot be activated without human intervention. The US company Tesla warned on its website that “the current autopilot functions require active monitoring by the driver. The vehicle cannot be autonomous.”

The president of a Canadian Tesla owners’ club has condemned the incident. He told the CBC that online videos were being broadcast with instructions on how to “hack” the car’s security system.