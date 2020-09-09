Test and Measurement Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Test and Measurement Equipment Market was valued US$ 24.26 billion in 2019 to UD$ XX billion by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % between 2020 and 2027.

The Test and Measurement Equipment industry offers significant recurring revenue opportunities through instrumentation, equipment, software and services that provide ongoing monitoring and testing capabilities. There are industry tailwinds. First, there is compliance – as an example, end markets with stringent compliance standards often have regulatory agencies that require annual instrumentation certifications. Second, there is safety – monitoring devices or sensors are invaluable in specialty manufacturing or operating environments where component or equipment operation is mission-critical.

Test and Measurement Equipment market report delivers insights of all the sectors like Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Education & Government, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare (Medical), Semiconductor & Electronics, Industrial and Food. T&M equipment’s are specialized in estimating standard objects and events in units, which defines the instrumenting use, provide solutions, monitoring, control and prevention. The trend of T&M is very important in every sector. Electronics advancement and T&M technology, which reduce repair and maintenance costs by improving operational efficiency in the industry. Constantly changing technology and systems in T&M industry is the biggest restraint of this market.

T&M equipment are upgraded to maintain with industrial need, which make them very important segment in different corporation and organization. Recent development in food testing equipment market globally is projected to reach US$ 24.6 billion by 2023P, representing a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018. The testing includes, inspection of food products for disease-causing organisms, chemicals, and other hazardous materials. Aerospace and defence was accounted XX Bn in period of 2018 and 19, Automotive test equipment market was estimated 2.2 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 2.9 Bn by 2025. Similarly, by product, service and end user segments and their sub-segments are projected considering all the top players to understand global test and measurement equipment market.

Geographical analysis:

North America was second top in terms of revenue in (Q2’19), with USA and Canada leading with top investment, projects and deals in same period, which was XX thousands, representing market share of 40% during 3rd quarter. While, Europe was seating at the top with XX% market share in global test and measurement equipment market. Asia Pacific has steady growth with less percentage of share, but expected to show lucrative market growth during forecasted period. Number of companies have set records in 2019, which builds solid foundation for 2020 – 2027. In forecast period of 2020 to 2027 North America is expected to overtake Europe by total market size followed by, Asia Pacific, Latina America and Rest of the world.

Competitive landscape:

Key players like Teledyne, Mistras, AMETEK, Amphenol, MTS, Agilent, Fortive, Intertek, KLA Tencor and Sprectris hold the major share in T&M market around the world. T&M industry is characterized by many companies, at their core, are precision instrument, leading edge component and equipment businesses. Software and services are increasingly supporting these hardware, or product, businesses. The result – the ability to generate and analyze huge amounts of data. Deep data analysis through a combined hardware and software platform provides greater diagnostics and predictive capabilities which provides significant value to customers. There are many companies, which use different strategy to acquire market. For example, Roper Technologies (ROP) divested scientific imaging businesses, Onstream provides proprietary inline inspection services, Spectro Scientific provides machine condition monitoring solutions, E2M provides motion simulator and flight simulator technology, Alchemy provides workforce training solutions for safety, Fortive is integrated, network connected; which makes its efficient and important key player.

Recent M&A of 2019:

• UL LLC acquires Wintech Testing and Certification- UL LLC, a provider of safety science services, announced the acquisition of Wintech Testing and Certification, a provider of testing and certification services to architects, building owners, and manufacturers across the built environment community.

• Anova acquires Intelligent Sensing Anywhere, S.A- Anova, a provider of remote monitor solutions and cloud-based scheduling, has acquired Portugal-based Intelligent Sensing Anywhere (ISA).

• Teledyne Technologies acquires the Gas and Flame Detection Business of 3M- Teledyne Technologies, a provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems, announced the acquisition of the Gas and Flame Detection Business of 3M Company.

• SGS SA acquires Chemical Solutions Ltd.- SGS a Switzerland-based inspection, verification, testing, and certification provider, acquired Chemical Solutions Ltd. (“CSL”), a U.S.-based testing laboratory specializing in elemental and heavy metal testing for pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals, food, and cosmetic products across the U.S. and internationally.

• Fluke Corporation acquires PRUFTECHNIK Dieter Busch AG- Fluke Corporation, a U.S.-based subsidiary of Fortive that manufactures test and measurement equipment, acquired PRUFTECHNIK, a Germany-based test and measurement company.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Test and Measurement Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Test and Measurement Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Test and Measurement Equipment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Test and Measurement Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players in the Test and Measurement Equipment Market Are:

• Keysight

• Advantest

• Fortive

• Rohde & Schwarz

• Anritsu

• National Instruments

• Exfo

• Yokogawa Electric

• Viavi

• Cobham

• Texas Instruments

• Teledyne

• Ametek

• Adlink

• Vaunix

• Giga-Tronics

Key Target Audience:

• Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Test and Measurement Equipment Market:

Research report categorizes the Test and Measurement Equipment Market based on product, service type, end-use industry, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Test and Measurement Equipment Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Test and Measurement Equipment Market, By Product:

• Mechanical Test Equipment (MTE)

• General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE)

Test and Measurement Equipment Market, by Service Type:

• Calibration Services

• Repair Services/After-Sales Services

Test and Measurement Equipment Market, By End-Use Industry:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Education & Government

• IT & Telecommunication

• Healthcare (Medical)

• Semiconductor & Electronics

• Industrial

Test and Measurement Equipment Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

