Temperature Sensor Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product Type (Thermistor, Thermocouple, and Others), by Process End-Use Application, by Non-Process End-Use Application, and by Geography

Temperature Sensor Market is expected to grow from USD 5.47 Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Increasing trend of home and building automation, rise in global sales of consumer electronics products, stringent government regulations mandating the use of temperature sensors in applications to ensure overheating issues, increasing demand for advanced and portable healthcare equipment, and temperature sensors rising popularity in manufacturing industries and automotive applications are the major factors driving the growth of the temperature sensor market.

However, Saturation in personal computers (PCs) sales because of the increasing popularity of tablets and mobile phones and technical awareness about sensor and heating issues in extreme condition are the key restraining factor for the market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• Temperature sensor market for HVAC application is anticipated to witness the higher growth by 2026 owing to the rising trend of home and building automation. Temperature sensors are used for monitoring and controlling the temperature of HVAC systems so as to increase the efficiency if the system

• Among geographical regions, North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the overall temperature sensor market during the forecast period. Increase in government initiatives for the betterment of the medical and healthcare sector and rise in adoption of temperature sensors across the healthcare, medical, and oil and gas sectors are the key factors contributing to the growth of temperature sensor market in this region

• Thermistors are expected to account for the largest share of the overall temperature market between 2019 and 2026. Broad operating range, low cost associated with temperature sensors, and wide use across process and non-process applications are the key factors contributing to market growth

• However, APAC is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players in this region owing to robust growth in the manufacturing and the semiconductor and electronics industries

• Temperature sensors market for the energy & power industry is anticipated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period owing to a rapidly growing population and increasing demand for energy and power in emerging economies

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Temperature Sensor Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Temperature Sensor Market on the basis of Product type, Process End-Use Application, Non-Process End-Use Application, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Temperature Sensor Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in the report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Temperature Sensor Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Temperature Sensor Market.

Key Players in the Temperature Sensor Market Are:

• ABB

• Analog Devices, Inc.

• Amphenol Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Global Mixed Mode Technology, Inc.

• Kongsberg Gruppen

• Integrated Device Technology Inc.

• Microchip Technology Inc

• Maxim Integrated Products Inc

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Siemens

• TE Connectivity Ltd

• On Semiconductor Corporation

• Stmicroelectronics N.V

• Texas Instruments Inc.

• Omega Engineering

Key Target Audience:

• Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

• Temperature sensors manufacturers

• Component suppliers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Temperature Sensor Market:

Research report categorizes the Temperature Sensor Market based on Product type, Process End-Use Application, Non-Process End-Use Application, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Temperature Sensor Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Temperature Sensor Market, By Product Type:

• Thermistor

• Thermocouple

• Temperature Sensor IC

• Resistive Temperature Detector (RTD)

• Bimetallic Temperature Sensor

• Fiber Optic Temperature Sensor

• Infrared Temperature Sensor

Temperature Sensor Market, by Process End-Use Application:

• Oil and Gas

• Metal

• Plastics

• Chemical and Petrochemical

• Energy and Power

• Food and Beverages

• Refining

• Glass

Temperature Sensor Market, By Non-Process End-Use Application:

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Aerospace & Defense

• HVAC

Temperature Sensor Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Temperature Sensor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Temperature Sensor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Temperature Sensor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Temperature Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Temperature Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Temperature Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Temperature Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Temperature Sensor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Temperature Sensor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Temperature Sensor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Temperature Sensor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

