Sudan ends 30 year old Islamic law now advocating a democratic country. 30 years of Islamic rule in this country in Africa will now be a democratic country

Image source: TWITTER / @ SUDANPMHAMDOK Abdalla Hamdok, Prime Minister of Sudan

Sudan, one of the most violent countries in Africa, finally overthrew the 30-year-old Islamic regime after a year of agitation. At the same time, the Sudanese government has agreed to separate the religion. The Sudanese government has agreed to split the religion by ending 30 years of Islamic rule in the North African nation. On Thursday an agreement was signed in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa between the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamadok and the leader of the Sudanese people’s liberation movement, the northern rebel group, Abdul-Aziz Al Hilu.

Consent to separate the constitution from religion

The declaration of intent states that Sudan should be a democratic country where the rights of all citizens are guaranteed. Here the constitution should be based on the principle of the separation of religion and state, if there is no respect for the right to self-determination. The deal ends less than a week after the government signs a peace deal with the rebels in hopes of continuing to fight dictator Omar-al-Bashir, who has been displaced from Darfur and other parts of Sudan. Is over.

Sudan is trapped under such Islamic rule

One of the two factions of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North has refused to sign a letter of intent that does not guarantee a secular system. After Bashir came to power in 1989, Sudan faced the international isolation from which it now emerges. Let us tell you that in 1989, Omar al-Bashir took power in Sudan. He incorporated Islamic law into the governance of the country. As a result, strict Sharia law was implemented in many parts of the country. Several clans in Sudan then turned against the government. Sudan has been exposed to international isolation since Bashir came to power. Al-Qaeda and Carlos settled in Sudan during Basheed’s time. The US declared Sudan a terrorist sponsor in 1993 and later imposed sanctions until 2017.

Law on the Circumcision of Women

The transitional government formed in the country after the coup last year formulated a law that makes circumcision a crime. Circumcision can be punished with up to three years in any medical facility or at home. Doctors and nurses who do this will also face action. According to a UN report, 9 out of 10 women in Sudan were circumcised. Circumcision is a tradition in which a woman’s private part or part is cut off. This process is not only painful but also very dangerous. In many cases, girls’ lives are lost.

