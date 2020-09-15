Some countries are exploiting the Covid-19 pandemic unfairly: India – Some countries are exploiting the Covid-19 epidemic unfairly: India

TS Tirumurthy spoke on the third anniversary of the India-United Nations Development Partnership Fund.

New York:

Without naming Pakistan (Pakistan) and China (China), India said Monday that some countries are unfairly exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to increase support for terrorism or take aggressive action amid New Delhi the pandemic Immediate medical assistance and assistance was given to the countries that are under the control of. This remark from TS Tirumurthy, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, came during the third anniversary of the India-United Nations Development Partnership Fund in India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

The India-United Nations Development Partnership Fund was founded in 2017. So far, 59 projects in 48 countries have been supported.

TS Tirumurthy said: “At a time when some countries are busy exploiting COVID-19 inappropriately to spread divide in disorganization or increase their support for terrorism or take aggressive action, India is reacting quickly to weak countries Tirumurthy said the epidemic urgently needs medical care, it strengthens national health capacities and reduces the multiple socio-economic impacts in times of crisis.

He said India made history a priority as democracy takes precedence over competition, sharing, inclusion and control over conflict and coexistence.