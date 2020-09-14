Sodium Makes You Gain Weight: Does Eating More Salt Increase Weight, Do You Eat How Much “Salt” In A Day – Does Sodium Make You Gain Weight Or Just Retain Water?

We all know that one of the main components in salt is sodium. We use sodium every day. Sodium decreases the level of electrolytes in the blood and increases thirst.

Kidneys store water in our body and balance electrolyte concentrations. It also increases the concentration of water in the blood, which causes swelling in body tissues and edema.

How does sodium cause weight gain?

Fast food, junk, and prepackaged foods are high in salt. It is natural to gain weight by consuming them more. These foods contain more dietary fat and more calories. Fruits, lean protein, whole grains, and low-fat dairy products should all be consumed for weight management. Sodium is contained in them in small amounts.

How Much Sodium Should I Eat in a Day?

Consuming excessive amounts of sodium leads to weight gain and water retention in the body. Less than 2300 mg of sodium should be consumed in a day. Some people have sodium sensitivity problems. In this case, less than 1500 mg sodium should be consumed daily. In addition to water retention and weight gain from sodium, high blood pressure can also be an issue.

Why does the body need sodium?

Sodium is an electrolyte. The body’s cells conduct electricity through it. The function of skeletal muscle cells and the heart depends on sodium. However, due to excessive sodium consumption, water builds up in the body, which prevents it from functioning properly.

How can you reduce sodium intake?

Sodium intake can be reduced by changing your lifestyle and diet. Reduce your intake of prepackaged foods and junk foods. It contains more calories, fat, and sodium. Always consume natural foods like vegetables, lean proteins, fruits, and whole grains. Exercise regularly. Drink enough water to flush out any excess sodium that has built up in the body. Check the Amount of Sodium Do not consume foods until after you have consumed too much sodium. There is a problem of weight gain, including high blood pressure. Therefore, a limited amount of sodium should always be consumed.