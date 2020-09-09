Snacks Bars Market Type, Share, Size, Analysis Trends, Demand and Top Players: Kellogg Company, Nestlé, Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Ocado Retail Ltd

The Winning Report [Snacks Bars Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Forecast 2026] published by Data Bridge Market research provides the all-inclusive data regarding the market with growth, share, size and recent market trends. Best practice models and research methodologies are utilized in this Snacks Bars market research report to give comprehensive market analysis, accurate market segmentation and insights. Worldwide Snacks Bars Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

Global snacks bars market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.The reports contains data of the base year 2018 and the historic year is 2017. Increasing consumer preference for smaller and nutritional food is the major factor for the growth of the market.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Kellogg Company, Nestlé, Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Ocado Retail Ltd, The Quaker Oats Company, Mars Incorporated, Hain Celestial, Associated British Foods plc, Abbott, The Clif Bar & Company, General Mills, Inc., Kind LLC, Concord Foods, LLC, Frank Food Product, Natural Balance Foods, ToYou, Perfect Bar, BOBO’S, Chicago Bar Company LLC. dba RXBAR, THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY among others.

Succinct Description of the Market:

A snack bar is a food product consists of various cereals, nuts and seeds, made by pressing cereals and usually dried fruit as well as berries. They are covered and bind with glucose syrup. Many people due to changing life style choose snack bars as an alternative to the less-healthy snacks which provides a rapid source of energy. It is also used as an alternate. These bars consist of added nutrition and low content of calorie.

The Snacks Bars is segmented on the basis of types and breadth of solutions offered by each of them. The first type is by Type (Energy Bars, Cereal Bar, Others), Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Others), Ingredients (Nuts, Whole Grains, Dried Fruits, Others)

Market Drivers

Increasing awareness about health and fitness and preference for healthy snack products will act as a driver for the market growth

High nutrition value of these products is boosting the growth of the market

Rising product popularity as go-to snacks, that can replace high calorie content products including chocolates, cakes and cookies which is fueling the market in the forecast period

Busy lifestyles and huge number of families in developed regions is also driving the market for a long run

Market Restraints

High initial investment and marketing will restrict the growth of the market

Regulatory compliance regarding quality and labeling is hampering the market growth

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Snacks Bars are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product Type

Energy Bars

Cereal Bar

Others

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Other

By Ingredients

Nuts

Whole Grains

Dried Fruits

Others

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In July 2019, Mondelez International, Inc. had acquired Perfect Snacks, manufacturer of various refrigerated snack bars. With this acquisition the company will help to offer innovative products to the consumers which will increases the product portfolio and profit margin of the company

In July 2019, Nestlé launched paper packaging for snack bars due to change in consumer preferences towards paper. This launch will help to expand and strengthen their snacks bar business across the globe by making packaging recyclable or reusable

Research strategies and tools used-:

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Table of Contents

1 Snacks Bars Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Snacks Bars Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Snacks Bars Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Snacks Bars Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Snacks Bars Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Snacks Bars Market Size by Regions

5 North America Snacks Bars Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Snacks Bars Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Snacks Bars Revenue by Countries

8 South America Snacks Bars Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Snacks Bars by Countries

10 Global Snacks Bars Market Segment by Type

11 Global Snacks Bars Market Segment by Application

12 Global Snacks Bars Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

