Smart Hospitality Market Outlook, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2020-2027 || BuildingIQ, WiSuite, Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd., SAMSUNG, BLAZON HOTELS, Control4Corporation, ,
The Smart Hospitality market report brings into focus a comprehensive evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. In addition, market share analysis as well as key trend analysis is the main accomplishing factors in this market report. All of these industry insights of global Smart Hospitality market research report will lead to actionable ideas and better decision-making. With the market report, it becomes easy to collect industry information more quickly. This market research report has several benefits which can be projected to wide-ranging aspects of industry. According to Smart Hospitality report, the market is expected to grow across various geographic regions.
Global smart hospitality market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 26.57% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing adoption of the smart hospitality services and technology by various companies in the hospitality domain.
The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Smart Hospitality market including: Honeywell International Inc., Oracle, Infor, Winhotel Solution SL, BuildingIQ, WiSuite, Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd., SAMSUNG, BLAZON HOTELS, Control4Corporation, , Guestline, Cloudbeds, Frontdesk Anywhere among others.
The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Smart Hospitality market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Smart Hospitality market segments and regions.
Competitive scenario:
The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Smart Hospitality industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Cisco, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls,
Segmentation: Global Smart Hospitality Market
By Type
- Software
- Hotel Operation Management System
- Staff Mobility and Workforce Management
- Inventory and Logistics Management
- Revenue Management
- Integrated Security System
- Video Surveillance System
- Access Control System
- Emergency Incident Management System
- Hotel Building Automation System
- Energy Management Platform
- Facility Management System
- Guest Service Management System
- Centralized Reservations Systems
- Room Automation and Control System
- Guest Experience Management System
- Integrated Communication Technology Solutions
- Network Management System
- Unified Communications and Collaboration
- Mobile Device Management System
- Services
- Professional Services
- Consulting Services
- Deployment and Integration
- Support and Maintenance
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
- Hotel Operation Management System
By Hotel Type
- Business Hotels
- Heritage and Boutique Hotels
- Resorts and Spas
- Others
By Deployment Model
- On-Premises
- On-Demand
By Application
- Hotels
- Cruise
- Luxury Yachts
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2019, InterContinental Hotels Group announced the expansion of its avid hotel brand. It will be a 95 room hotel including rooms designed for sound sleep, with the intervention of latest technology for entertainment to provide guest a unique experience, and high quality breakfast. The expansion will offer new features for providing quality experience to the guests.
- In August 2019, SG Developers announced their acquisition of IIPL to develop smart solution products using technology. This acquisition will expand the R&D capabilities of the company and will develop smart solutions and next generation products for the hospitality industry.
Major highlights of the report:
- An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market
- The evolution of significant market aspects
- Industry-wide investigation of market segments
- Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years
- Market share evaluation
- Study of niche industrial sectors
- Tactical approaches of the market leaders
- Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.
Key Points from TOC:
1 Smart Hospitality Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global Smart Hospitality Revenue and Share by Players
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top 5 Smart Hospitality Players Market Share
3.2.2 Top 10 Smart Hospitality Players Market Share
3.3 Market Competition Trend
4 Market Size by Regions
10 Market Size Segment by Type
10.1 Global Smart Hospitality Revenue and Market Share by Type
10.2 Global Smart Hospitality Market Forecast by Type
10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate
10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate
11 Global Smart Hospitality Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Smart Hospitality Revenue Market Share by Application
11.2 Smart Hospitality Market Forecast by Application
11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth
11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology
14.2 Data Source
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 About US
To Continue…..
