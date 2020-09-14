Smart Hospitality Market Outlook, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2020-2027 || BuildingIQ, WiSuite, Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd., SAMSUNG, BLAZON HOTELS, Control4Corporation, ,

The Smart Hospitality market report brings into focus a comprehensive evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. In addition, market share analysis as well as key trend analysis is the main accomplishing factors in this market report. All of these industry insights of global Smart Hospitality market research report will lead to actionable ideas and better decision-making. With the market report, it becomes easy to collect industry information more quickly. This market research report has several benefits which can be projected to wide-ranging aspects of industry. According to Smart Hospitality report, the market is expected to grow across various geographic regions.

Global smart hospitality market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 26.57% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing adoption of the smart hospitality services and technology by various companies in the hospitality domain.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Smart Hospitality market including: Honeywell International Inc., Oracle, Infor, Winhotel Solution SL, BuildingIQ, WiSuite, Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd., SAMSUNG, BLAZON HOTELS, Control4Corporation, , Guestline, Cloudbeds, Frontdesk Anywhere among others.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Smart Hospitality market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Smart Hospitality market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Smart Hospitality industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Cisco, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls,

Segmentation: Global Smart Hospitality Market

By Type

Software Hotel Operation Management System Staff Mobility and Workforce Management Inventory and Logistics Management Revenue Management Integrated Security System Video Surveillance System Access Control System Emergency Incident Management System Hotel Building Automation System Energy Management Platform Facility Management System Guest Service Management System Centralized Reservations Systems Room Automation and Control System Guest Experience Management System Integrated Communication Technology Solutions Network Management System Unified Communications and Collaboration Mobile Device Management System Services Professional Services Consulting Services Deployment and Integration Support and Maintenance Managed Services



By Hotel Type

Business Hotels

Heritage and Boutique Hotels

Resorts and Spas

Others

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

On-Demand

By Application

Hotels

Cruise

Luxury Yachts

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, InterContinental Hotels Group announced the expansion of its avid hotel brand. It will be a 95 room hotel including rooms designed for sound sleep, with the intervention of latest technology for entertainment to provide guest a unique experience, and high quality breakfast. The expansion will offer new features for providing quality experience to the guests.

In August 2019, SG Developers announced their acquisition of IIPL to develop smart solution products using technology. This acquisition will expand the R&D capabilities of the company and will develop smart solutions and next generation products for the hospitality industry.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Smart Hospitality Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Smart Hospitality Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Smart Hospitality Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Smart Hospitality Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Smart Hospitality Revenue and Market Share by Type

10.2 Global Smart Hospitality Market Forecast by Type

10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate

10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate

11 Global Smart Hospitality Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Smart Hospitality Revenue Market Share by Application

11.2 Smart Hospitality Market Forecast by Application

11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth

11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

To Continue…..

