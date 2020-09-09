Small Drones MarSmall Drones Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Small Drones Market is expected to grow from USD 8.36 Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

Small drones are used for collecting, analyzing, and synthesizing data of different objects, structures or areas from numerous sensors. Small drones are remotely operated and collect information with least human intervention and with no need of a person on board. Further, they are useful for the collection of confidential or sensitive information about a private property or a private behavior of the object. Changes in government policies and the increase in the number of exceptions permitted to the companies for the commercial use of Small drones are some of the key factors driving market growth.

Enhanced operational efficiency provided by small drones, a growing need for miniature drones with advanced technology, the rise in the need for enhanced surveillance, and rapid technological advancements and declining prices are the major factors driving the growth of small drone market. However, lack of skilled operators and strict airspace regulations are the key restraining factors for the market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• Small drones market for commercial applications to hold the largest market share in 2017 owing to rising demand for drones and drone-generated data in commercial applications, increasing use in retail and e-commerce sectors. Additionally, in some countries, the rules for operating drones in the airspace have been relaxed, that is further increasing the adoption rate of commercial drones

• Lithium-ion segment from the propulsion system is expected to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period followed by fuel-cell battery and hybrid propulsion system respectively.

• From payload segment, sensor segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor for the growth of the sensor segment is advancements in capacity and quality features of sensors

• Among geographical regions, APAC is anticipated to hold the largest share of the overall small drones market. This growth can be attributed to innovative technology solutions for drones and aiming to manufacture them at the lowest possible cost. Countries in APAC such as China, India, South Korea, and Australia have increased focus on the production of small drones for use in commercial and defense applications

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Small Drones Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Small Drones Market on the basis of application, size, type, propulsion system, payload, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Small Drones Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Small Drones Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Small Drones Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Small Drones Market globally.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Small Drones market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Small Drones market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Small Drones market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Small Drones market make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players in the Small Drones Market Are:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Financial Highlights

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

• Elbit Systems, Ltd.

• Aerovironment Inc.

• Parrot SA

• DA-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

• Microdrones GmbH

• 3D Robotics Inc.

• The Boeing Company

• SAAB AB

• BAE Systems, Inc.

• Textron Inc.

• Thales Group

Key Target Audience:

• Component manufacturers

• Small drones manufacturers and dealers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Small Drones Market:

Research report categorizes the Small Drones Market based on application, size, type, propulsion system, payload, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Small Drones Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Small Drones Market, By Application:

• Commercial Application

• Defense Application

Small Drones Market, By Size:

• Nano Small Drones

• Micro Small Drones

• Mini Small Drones

Small Drones Market, By Type:

• Rotary Wing

• Fixed Wing

Small Drones Market, By Propulsion System:

• Hybrid Cell

• Solar Cell

• Fuel Cell

• Lithium-Ion

• Hydroge

Small Drones Market, By Payload:

• Cameras

• Sensors

• Nbc Detection System

• Telemetry System

• Videoscreen

• Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)

Small Drones Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Small Drones Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Small Drones Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Small Drones Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Small Drones Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Small Drones Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Small Drones Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Small Drones Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Small Drones by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Small Drones Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Small Drones Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Small Drones Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Small Drones Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/small-drones-market/2756/

