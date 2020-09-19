Security Orchestration Automation And Response Market 2027 Business Innovation and Future Growth Analysis- Ayehu Software Technologies, Ltd.; Siemplify; Resolve Systems; CyberSponse, Inc.; Zscaler, Inc

Global security orchestration automation and response market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3602.91 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing levels of expenditure incurred on the protection against cyber-attacks, along with quicker response time associated with this technology against cyber-threats.

Unique structure of the report: Global Security Orchestration Automation And Response Market

By Component

Solutions

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Application

Threat Intelligence

Network Forensics & Security

Incident Management

Compliance Management

Ticketing Solutions

End-Point Security

Workflow Management

Others

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Major Industry Competitors: Global Security Orchestration Automation And Response Market Cyberbit; IBM Corporation; FireEye, Inc.; Cisco; Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; Splunk Inc.; Rapid7; Swimlane; ThreatConnect, Inc.; DFLabs S.p.A.; Exabeam; LogRhythm, Inc.; Ayehu Software Technologies, Ltd.; Siemplify; Resolve Systems; CyberSponse, Inc.; Zscaler, Inc.; Microsoft; Securonix, Inc. among others.

Key Developments in the Market: Global Security Orchestration Automation And Response Market

In March 2019, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Demisto helping enhance the capabilities of Palo Alto’s “Cortex” security platform while enhancing the capability of the company to provide their consumers with automated prevention against threats

In April 2018, Splunk Inc. announced that they had acquired Phantom Cyber whose security orchestration, automation and response technology will be combined with Splunk’s big data analytics helping enhance the security levels for IT customers reducing the incidences of threats

However, high cost of Security Orchestration Automation And Response products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global Security Orchestration Automation And Response market over the forecast period.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Security Orchestration Automation And Response Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

More…….TOC…….Continue

Based on geography, the global Security Orchestration Automation And Response market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

