Scientists publish photos of coronovirus infections in respiratory cells – Scientists publish photos of coronovirus infections in respiratory cells

A large number of virus particles can be seen on human respiratory surfaces in high-performance microscopic images.

Washington:

Scientists have posted photos of the novel coronavirus that infects the respiratory tract. These photos show viruses that were developed in the laboratory. This includes the number of virus particles that are produced in each cell in the lungs. The images were taken by researchers such as Camille Ehre from the University of North Carolina Children’s Research Institute (UNC). These photos are easy to explain, transition through graphic.

In these high-performance microscopic images, a large number of virus particles can be seen on human respiratory surfaces, ready to transmit infection to others.

In this study, scientists inoculated the novel coronovirus SARS-CoV-2 in human bronchial epithelial cells of the lungs. He examined it 96 hours later using high-power scanning electron microscopy.

The photos were published and re-colored in the New England Journal of Medicine. These infected hair cells with mucus on the tips of the cilia can be seen. Scientists said that there are hair-like structures of cilia at the airway epithelial cell level. It carries viruses that are trapped in the mucus and lungs.