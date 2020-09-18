Same-sex couples win over inheritance law in Hong Kong – gay couples win over inheritance law in Hong Kong

Hong Kong:

The Hong Kong Supreme Court on Friday took a step ahead on LGBT rights in the country, ruling that same-sex people should be treated equally under the successor law. The victory, however, came on the same day that voices were raised to suppress a separate legal demand for full recognition of same-sex marriages abroad. Activists said there was no progress on equality issues.

Hong Kong law does not allow same-sex marriages and does not recognize foreign trade unions, although limited recognition has been found in many historic decisions in recent years. Edgar Ng, a gay activist from Hong Kong, last year challenged the city’s heirs and against militant laws, accusing them of sexual orientation discrimination.

According to court records, he bought a government-subsidized apartment in London in 2018, one year after marrying his partner. Under Hong Kong’s housing policy, her husband could not be recognized as a joint homeowner, and Ng was concerned that his property would not be given to his partner if he died without his will. .

In a ruling announced Friday, Judge Anderson Chow said her legal rights in same-sex marriages “constitute unlawful discrimination,” LGBT activists called it a “major victory” over the government.

The association said “the government should take this opportunity to work with the LGBT + community to bring marriage equality to the city.”

Although the excitement over the legal victory eased slightly after a separate ruling on Friday, the Hong Kong Law Recognizing Foreign Gay Marriage Denied a petition for judicial review. “

In 2018, the city announced that foreign same-sex partners would have the right to live and work in Hong Kong. However, same-sex couples continue to be denied other rights.

