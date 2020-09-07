Russia’s Interference May Harm The Democratic Party In The Primary: Kamala Harris – Russia’s Interference May Harm The Democratic Party In The Presidential Election: Kamala Harris

Vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party of America.

Washington:

US Democratic Party vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris said on Sunday that Russia’s interference in the presidential election could harm her party. Bharatvanshi Harris, 55, is a California Senator. The Democratic Party has made him a candidate for vice presidency.

“I am of the clear opinion that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election,” she told CNN in an interview. “I was on the Senate Intelligence Committee.” We published a detailed report of what happened.

When asked about allegations of Russia meddling in the presidential election, he said, “I think there will be foreign interference in the 2020 elections and Russia will play a leading role in it.” Will it take the brunt of the presidential election? Harris said of this question: “Definitely theoretically.”

A presidential election will be held in America on November 3rd. Joe Biden is the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate. Donald Trump will be the Republican Party’s presidential candidate and Mike Pence will be the Vice President.

